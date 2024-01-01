$22,238+ tax & licensing
2017 Buick LaCrosse
Premium - Sunroof - Cooled Seats
2017 Buick LaCrosse
Premium - Sunroof - Cooled Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
613-834-6397
$22,238
+ taxes & licensing
Used
111,534KM
VIN 1G4ZR5SS9HU196142
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 111,534 KM
Vehicle Description
Heads Up Display, Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Massage Seats, Leather Seats!
Elegantly sculpted proportions and a sleek, modern design, the 2017 LaCrosse is the epitome of true craftsmanship. This 2017 Buick LaCrosse is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
This 2017 Buick LaCrosse delivers with exceptional performance and pure class. Enveloped in quality, the LaCrosse's seamless architecture demands appreciation from the first glance. Thoughtfully designed features create a more intuitive driving environment, while its seamless technology and high quality materials are designed and crafted with you in mind. In this all-new Buick LaCrosse, staying comfortably connected on the go has never been easier or more convenient. This sedan has 111,534 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our LaCrosse's trim level is Premium. This Premium offers true premium luxury with massaging seats, a heated steering wheel, a heads up display, adaptive cruise, automatic parking, lane keep assist, blind spot detection, lane departure warning, navigation, wireless charging, heated leather seats, memory settings, and a sunroof. Additional features include Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, steering wheel controls, Buick IntelliLink radio, bluetooth wireless streaming, OnStar 4G LTE, 8 way power front seats, remote vehicle start and keyless entry, cruise control, climate controls, Ultrasonic park assist with rear vision camera plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heads Up Display, Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Massage Seats, Leather Seats, Navigation, Heated Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $189.78 with $0 down for 72 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
MASSAGE SEATS
Cooled Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Fog lamps, front, halogen
Glass, Solar-Ray light-tinted
Wipers, front intermittent
Windshield, solar absorbing
Lamp, LED centre high-mounted stop/brake (CHMSL)
Glass, acoustic, laminated front-side and windshield
Tire, compact spare, T125/70R17, blackwall
Door handles, body-colour with chrome accent
Grille, darkened waterfall with coloured tri-shield and wing element
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, manual-folding with integrated turn signal indicators ground illumination and driver-side memory and auto-dimming feature
Mouldings, bodyside, bright
Turn signals, side-mounted indicator lamps
Wheel, compact spare 17" (43.2 cm) steel
Shutters, front lower grille, active
Lamps, rear stop tail, LED accent
Interior
remote start
Navigation
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Cargo Net
Remote Vehicle Starter System
WIRELESS CHARGING
Apple CarPlay
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Steering column, power tilt and telescopic
Sensor, humidity and windshield temperature
Defogger, rear-window electric
Steering wheel, heated
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable
Air filtration system with filter
Assist handles, front passenger and rear outboard with coat hooks on rear passenger assist handles
Cup holders, 2 front console, covered, 2 rear armrest
Power outlet, front auxiliary, 12-volt, covered
Power outlet, rear auxiliary, 12-volt, covered
QuietTuning, Buick process to reduce, block and absorb noise and vibration utilizing ultra-dissipative acoustic materials and Active Noise Cancellation to create a quiet interior cabin
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped, 4-spoke
Sill plates, front, bright
Headrests, rear, outboard seats, adjustable (up/down)
Driver Information Centre, 8" diagonal, reconfigurable
Retained accessory power power windows, audio system and moonroof remain operational after ignition is switched off for 10 minutes or until driver door is opened
Safety
Tire Pressure Monitor System
Rear Vision Camera
Lane Keep Assist
Safety belts, 3-point, rear, all seating positions
Following Distance Indicator
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
Trunk latch, safety, manual release
Safety Alert Seat, driver
Air bag, Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger/child presence detector
Air bags, frontal, driver and right-front passenger head curtain side-impact and thorax for front and rear outboard seating positions and knee for driver and front passenger
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats in all rear seating positions
Daytime Running Lamps, switchable
Safety belts, 3-point, driver and front passenger, height adjustable includes pretensioners and load limiters
Teen Driver Setting
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Audio system feature, 8-speaker system
Antenna, integral rear, roof-mounted, body-colour
Wireless Charging, located in centre console
Mechanical
Tool kit, road emergency
Brake, parking, electronic
Engine control, stop-start system
Suspension, front MacPherson strut
Exhaust, dual-outlet stainless-steel with bright tips integrated in fascia
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc with DuraLife brake rotors
Battery, maintenance-free with rundown protection, located in trunk
Electronic Grade Braking with brake hold
Steering, electric, variable effort
Suspension, rear 5-link
Axle, 3.08 final drive ratio
Drivetrain, front wheel drive
Engine, 3.6L V6, DI, VVT with cylinder deactivation (310 hp [231 kW] @ 6800 rpm, 268 lb-ft of torque [383 N-m] @ 5200 rpm)
Additional Features
Park Assist
HEADS UP DISPLAY
Blind Spot Detection
Power outlet, 120-volt, 3-prong
Armrest, rear centre with 2 integral cup holders and storage
Lighting, interior includes LED interior front and rear reading lights, and Moon White interior ambient lighting in front and rear door pulls and front foot wells. (Includes Moon White interior ambient LED instrument panel light pipe and illuminated ce...
Wi-Fi
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Chev Buick GMC
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
$22,238
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-834-6397
2017 Buick LaCrosse