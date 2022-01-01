2017 Buick Regal

Remote Keyless Entry

Heated Steering Wheel

Cargo Net

Air filtration system

Remote Vehicle Starter System

Seat adjuster, driver 8-way power

Seats, heated driver and front passenger

Head restraints, 2-way adjustable (up/down), front

Steering wheel, leather-wrapped 3-spoke

Theft-deterrent system, content theft alarm

Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming

Map pocket, driver seatback

Map pocket, front passenger seatback

Sensor, humidity and windshield temperature

Defogger, rear-window electric

Steering wheel, heated

Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable

Compass display located in the Driver Information Centre

Steering column, tilt and telescopic, manual

Head restraints, rear, outboard seats, adjustable (up/down)

Assist handles, front passenger and rear outboard with coat hooks on rear passenger assist handles

Cup holders, 2 front console, covered, 2 rear armrest

Sill plates, front, bright

Seat adjuster, driver 2-way power lumbar

Armrest, centre, rear with 2 integral cup holders

Console, floor, front, premium with armrest and covered storage

Display, driver instrument information enhanced 4.2" multi-colour

Lighting, custom interior front and rear reading, front and rear door and console ambient lighting, front foot well, puddle lights and instrument panel light pipe

Retained accessory power power windows, audio system and Sunroof (where applicable) remain operational after ignition is switched off for 10 minutes or until a door is opened

Seats, rear split-folding

Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, sliding