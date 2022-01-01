Your command of the road starts the moment you slip behind the wheel of the 2017 Regal. This 2017 Buick Regal is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
One look at the 2017 Buick Regal midsize sport sedan, and you'll instantly remember every thrilling drive you've ever taken. Bold exterior styling lines let you know that it's as eager as you are to push the limits. Design details like its chrome accents add a confident flair, while the exceptionally well-crafted headlamps and tail lamps leave a lasting impression.This low mileage sedan has just 22,847 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Regal's trim level is Premium I. This Regal Premium I is a step above the Sport Touring and comes with heated leather front seats, power adjustable driver and passenger seats, a heated steering wheel, Buick IntelliLink with an 8 inch touchscreen, bluetooth audio streaming and interactive gesture control. Our Regal also includes Ultrasonic park assist with a rear vision camera, dual zone climate control, a remote vehicle starter, push button start plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Rear View Camera, Remote Engine Start, Touch Screen, Remote Keyless Entry.
Vehicle Features
Front Wheel Drive
Tool kit, road emergency
Battery, maintenance free with rundown protection, heavy-duty 512 cold-cranking amps
Brake, parking, electronic
Brake lining, high-performance, noise and dust performance
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc with Brake Assist
Suspension, front MacPherson strut (FWD models only.)
Suspension, rear 4-link (FWD models only.)
Steering, power, electric (FWD models only.)
Axle, 2.77 final drive ratio (FWD models only.)
Cargo Net
Air filtration system
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Seat adjuster, driver 8-way power
Seats, heated driver and front passenger
Head restraints, 2-way adjustable (up/down), front
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped 3-spoke
Theft-deterrent system, content theft alarm
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Map pocket, driver seatback
Map pocket, front passenger seatback
Sensor, humidity and windshield temperature
Defogger, rear-window electric
Steering wheel, heated
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable
Compass display located in the Driver Information Centre
Steering column, tilt and telescopic, manual
Head restraints, rear, outboard seats, adjustable (up/down)
Assist handles, front passenger and rear outboard with coat hooks on rear passenger assist handles
Cup holders, 2 front console, covered, 2 rear armrest
Sill plates, front, bright
Seat adjuster, driver 2-way power lumbar
Armrest, centre, rear with 2 integral cup holders
Console, floor, front, premium with armrest and covered storage
Display, driver instrument information enhanced 4.2" multi-colour
Lighting, custom interior front and rear reading, front and rear door and console ambient lighting, front foot well, puddle lights and instrument panel light pipe
Retained accessory power power windows, audio system and Sunroof (where applicable) remain operational after ignition is switched off for 10 minutes or until a door is opened
Seats, rear split-folding
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, sliding
Seat adjuster, front passenger 2-way power lumbar
Tire Pressure Monitor System
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren) for child safety seats in all rear seating positions
Safety belts, 3-point, rear, all seating positions
Horn, dual-note high and low
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
Air bag, Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger presence detector
Door locks, child security rear, manual
Safety belts, 3-point, driver and front passenger height-adjustable, includes pretensioners and load limiters
Trunk latch, safety
Glass, Solar-Ray light-tinted
Wipers, front intermittent
Door handles, body-colour
Grille, Black chrome/spectre Grey waterfall, premium finish with bright chrome surround and Buick tri-shield
Lamp, centre high-mounted stop/brake (CHMSL)
Mouldings, bright, window surround
Windshield, solar absorbing
Fascias, front and rear body-colour
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding with integrated turn signal indicators
Fog lights, front, halogen
Antenna, integral rear, roof-mounted, body-colour
Audio system feature, 7-speaker system
Seat adjuster, front passenger 8-way power
Rear Parking Assist, Ultrasonic with audible warning
Exhaust, dual-outlet stainless-steel with bright tips (Standard with (LTG) 2.0L turbo DOHC 4-cylinder engine only.)
Air bags, dual-stage frontal and side-impact, driver and right-front passenger and head curtain side-impact, front and rear outboard seating positions