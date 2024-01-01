Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>WOW SUPER RARE!! AND ONLY 47,000KM!!! This 2017 Cadillac ATS Luxury AWD is the sport sedan you have been looking for!! Comes with RARE carbon black package including RECARO SEATS!! Other features include: heated seats and steering wheel, 14-way adjustable seats, power front seats, navigation, Bose audio, back-up camera, SiriusXM satellite radio, bluetooth hands-free, remote start, 18 inch dark-finish alloy wheels and more!</p><p><span style=font-size: 16px; caret-color: #333333; color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; white-space: pre-wrap; -webkit-text-size-adjust: 100%; background-color: #ffffff;>This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!</span></p><p><span style=font-size: 16px; caret-color: #333333; color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; white-space: pre-wrap; -webkit-text-size-adjust: 100%; background-color: #ffffff;>Priced at ONLY $207 bi-weekly with $2500 down over 72 months at 7.99% (cost of borrowing is $1999 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $27900 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!</span></p>

2017 Cadillac ATS

47,901 KM

Details Description Features

$27,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Cadillac ATS

LUXURY, ONLY 47K! CARBON BLACK PKG, RECARO SEATS!

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Cadillac ATS

LUXURY, ONLY 47K! CARBON BLACK PKG, RECARO SEATS!

Location

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

  1. 1721777185
  2. 1721777185
  3. 1721777185
  4. 1721777185
  5. 1721777185
  6. 1721777185
  7. 1721777185
  8. 1721777185
  9. 1721777185
  10. 1721777185
  11. 1721777185
  12. 1721777185
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$27,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
47,901KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G6AH5RX6H0211499

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 47,901 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW SUPER RARE!! AND ONLY 47,000KM!!! This 2017 Cadillac ATS Luxury AWD is the sport sedan you have been looking for!! Comes with RARE carbon black package including RECARO SEATS!! Other features include: heated seats and steering wheel, 14-way adjustable seats, power front seats, navigation, Bose audio, back-up camera, SiriusXM satellite radio, bluetooth hands-free, remote start, 18 inch dark-finish alloy wheels and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!

Priced at ONLY $207 bi-weekly with $2500 down over 72 months at 7.99% (cost of borrowing is $1999 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $27900 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!

Vehicle Features

Packages

ALL WHEEL DRIVE
CARBON BLACK PACKAGE
RECARO SEATS
LEATHER/SUEDE INTERIOR
HEATED STEERING WHEEL
HEATED SEATS
POWER SEATS
PERFORMANCE SEATS
BOSE AUDIO SYSTEM
NAVIGATION
REMOTE START
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO
BLUETOOTH HANDS-FREE

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Apple CarPlay
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Used 2017 Subaru Outback TECH PKG, ONLY 64K!! AWD, SUNROOF, EYESIGHT! for sale in Orleans, ON
2017 Subaru Outback TECH PKG, ONLY 64K!! AWD, SUNROOF, EYESIGHT! 64,758 KM $21,900 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Hyundai Elantra LIMITED, LOW KM! AUTO, SUNROOF, LEATHER, LOADED! for sale in Orleans, ON
2014 Hyundai Elantra LIMITED, LOW KM! AUTO, SUNROOF, LEATHER, LOADED! 112,585 KM $11,900 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan R-LINE AWD! LOW KM, PANO ROOF, NAV, LEATHER, CLEAN for sale in Orleans, ON
2021 Volkswagen Tiguan R-LINE AWD! LOW KM, PANO ROOF, NAV, LEATHER, CLEAN 69,784 KM $31,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-830-XXXX

(click to show)

613-830-5676

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,900

+ taxes & licensing

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

Contact Seller
2017 Cadillac ATS