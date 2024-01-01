$27,900+ tax & licensing
2017 Cadillac ATS
LUXURY, ONLY 47K! CARBON BLACK PKG, RECARO SEATS!
2017 Cadillac ATS
LUXURY, ONLY 47K! CARBON BLACK PKG, RECARO SEATS!
Location
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc
1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
613-830-5676
Certified
$27,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 47,901 KM
Vehicle Description
WOW SUPER RARE!! AND ONLY 47,000KM!!! This 2017 Cadillac ATS Luxury AWD is the sport sedan you have been looking for!! Comes with RARE carbon black package including RECARO SEATS!! Other features include: heated seats and steering wheel, 14-way adjustable seats, power front seats, navigation, Bose audio, back-up camera, SiriusXM satellite radio, bluetooth hands-free, remote start, 18 inch dark-finish alloy wheels and more!
This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!
Priced at ONLY $207 bi-weekly with $2500 down over 72 months at 7.99% (cost of borrowing is $1999 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $27900 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Luxe Auto Lounge Inc
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Luxe Auto Lounge Inc
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-830-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
613-830-5676