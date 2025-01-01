$15,699+ taxes & licensing
2017 Cadillac ATS
Luxury AWD | GORGEOUS INTERIOR!
Location
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc
1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
613-830-5676
Certified
$15,699
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 125,516 KM
Vehicle Description
LOCAL BUY!
Looking for a luxury sedan that stands out and still offers great value? Check out this 2017 Cadillac ATS 2.0T Luxury AWD, in a beautiful red exterior paired with beige leather interior — a combination that really turns heads. Bonus: Comes with a full set of winter tires mounted on alloy wheels
This vehicle comes Luxe certified select pre-owned, which includes: 100-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, Ontario safety certificate, Available Luxe Assurance Package, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale) and FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles)! Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD. Proudly Family Owned and Operated in the Orleans community for over 16 years!
Priced at ONLY $188 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 42 months at 9.99% OR cash purchase price of $15,699 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!
