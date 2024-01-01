$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Cadillac XT5
Premium Luxury
2017 Cadillac XT5
Premium Luxury
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
613-834-6397
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
99,401KM
VIN 1GYKNERS0HZ172669
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 99,401 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Navigation, Lane Keep Assist, Blind Spot Detection, Heated Seats, Memory Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Power Tailgate, Premium Audio, 4G Wi-Fi, Wireless Charging, Remote Start
If you're shopping in the competitive compact luxury SUV segment, the XT5 is worth a look. This 2017 Cadillac XT5 is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
The Cadillac XT5 crossover was crafted to help you outsmart whatever task you have at hand. Its generously sized interior is filled with advanced features to help keep you safe and connected, while the chiseled exterior lines make a striking statement. A thoroughly progressive vehicle both inside and out, the XT5 was designed to accommodate all of your needs, while expressing your distinctive sense of class and style.This SUV has 99,401 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our XT5's trim level is Premium Luxury. The Premium Luxury package takes all of the standard features from the regular luxury model and improves the overall driving experience with automatic parking, adaptive cruise, automatic emergency braking, blind spot detection, lane keep assist, navigation, heated and cooled leather seats, a heated steering wheel, memory seats, and a sunroof. Additional features include Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, dual zone climate control designed to keep the cabin at the perfect temperature, an 8 speaker Bose audio system, a power rear lift gate, rear view camera, parking sensors, adaptive remote start plus keyless entry, wireless charging, Bluetooth for your smartphone, and Onstar with 4G LTE capability.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rear Vision Camera
Side Blind Zone Alert
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
Safety Alert Seat
Following Distance Indicator
Door locks, rear child security
Air bag, Passenger Sensing System
Air bags, driver and front passenger frontal (dual stage for passenger), front and rear head curtain, driver side knee
Daytime Running Lamps, LED
Horn, dual note tone
Traction control, full-range, powertrain and brake modulated
Pedestrian detection, front
Mechanical
Electric parking brake
Steering, electric power steering (EPS) assist
Fueling system, capless
All-wheel drive, with twin-clutch system with driver mode select
Alternator, 155 amps
Automatic Stop/Start
Axle, 3.20 final drive ratio
Axle, electronic positraction, twin-clutch
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel vented disc
Brakes, active control
Engine, 3.6L V6, DI, VVT, with Automatic Stop/Start (310 hp [231 kW] @ 6600 rpm, 271 lb-ft of torque [366 N-m] @ 5000 rpm)
Chassis, real-time damping suspension
Suspension, Performance, driver select modes
Interior
COMPASS DISPLAY
Adaptive remote start
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Glovebox, lockable
Steering wheel, heated
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable
Sensor, cabin humidity
Air filter, cabin
Air vents, rear (Deleted when (CJ4) tri-zone automatic climate control is ordered.)
Cargo Management System, rear, rails with sliding fence
Cargo shade, retractable, rear
Defogger, rear-window electric with front and side window outlets for the driver and right-front passenger
Gauge cluster, 5.7" colour Driver Information Centre display includes driver personalization, warning messages and vehicle information
Seat adjuster, front passenger, 8-way power
Seat adjuster, power passenger lumbar control 2-way
Seat adjuster, thigh extension, driver side
Seat, 2nd Row 40/20/40 sliding and reclining with cargo area fold-down release
Speedometer, km/miles
Windows, power front express-up and down rear express-down and comfort open (auto express down via key fob)
Lighting accent, light pipes along console and doors
Media / Nav / Comm
Wireless Charging (Requires separately purchased adapter.)
Antenna, roof-mounted
Audio system feature, Bose Studio Surround Sound 14-speaker system with surround amplifier
SiriusXM Satellite Radio is standard on most 2017 GM models. Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial with over 120 channels including commercial-free music, plus news, talk, sports and comedy. Every trial comes with free online listening, which lets you take ...
Exterior
Spoiler, rear
Glass, deep-tinted (all windows, except light-tinted glass on windshield)
Headlamps, automatic on/off
Liftgate, rear power with memory height
Mirrors, outside heated, power-adjustable, power-folding and driver-side auto-dimming, body-colour
Roof rails, bright brushed aluminum
Side-mounted lamps
Sunroof, power UltraView double-sized glass roof that opens over first row, tilt-sliding with Express-Open and power sunshade
Tire inflation kit (Deleted when (ZCD) compact spare tire is ordered.)
Windshield, acoustic laminated, windshield and front door glass
Headlamps, LED
Lamps, front park and cornering
Tires, P235/55R20 all-season, H-rated, blackwall
Door handles, illuminated
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Chev Buick GMC
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-834-6397
2017 Cadillac XT5