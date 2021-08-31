For those seeking a small and efficient car with a lot of bells and whistles, the all new 2017 Chevrolet Cruze is a brilliant performer. This 2017 Chevrolet Cruze is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
Whether you're zipping around city streets or navigating winding roads, the new 2017 Cruze is made to work hard for you. With a unique combination of entertainment technology, remarkable efficiency and advanced safety features, this sporty compact car helps you get where you're going without missing a beat. This sedan has 51,987 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 153HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Cruze's trim level is Premier. The Premier is the top of the line and includes premium features such as leather seating, 8-way power front seats, a heated and leather wrapped steering wheel, keyless entry, interior lighting upgrades and more. The Premier includes all features from the lower LT trim including bluetooth, SiriusXM, air conditioning, aluminum wheels, a rear view camera plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm.
Vehicle Features
Cruise Control
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
Steering wheel controls, mounted audio and phone interface controls
Steering wheel, heated
Leather Seats
Front Wheel Drive
Alternator, 130 amps
Bluetooth
Glass, solar absorbing
Windshield, solar absorbing
Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel
Rear View Camera
Keyless Start
Oil life monitoring system
Steering Column, manual tilt and telescopic
SiriusXM
Seat adjuster, driver 8-way power
Seats, heated driver and front passenger
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped 3-spoke
Map pockets, driver and front passenger seatbacks
StabiliTrak, stability control system
Tire, T115/70R16, blackwall, compact spare
Wipers, front intermittent, variable
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
Safety belts, 3-point, rear centre position
Console, floor, with armrest
Driver Information Centre, monochromatic display
Antenna, integral rear window
Rear Vision Camera display integrated into Chevrolet MyLink radio
Rear air ducts, floor mounted
Engine immobilizer, theft-deterrent system
Lighting, interior, trunk/cargo area
Door handles, body-colour with chrome strip
Headlamps, halogen dual projector with LED signature lighting with automatic on/off and delay
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, manual-folding with turn signal indicators
Mouldings, bright, side window surround
Armrest, rear centre, fold-down with 2 cupholders
Head restraints, 2-way adjustable, front
Lighting, interior, ambient
Seat adjuster, front passenger 4-way manual
Seat, rear 60/40 split-folding includes centre fold-down armrest with 2 cupholders
Sensor, cabin humidity
Trunk release, power, remote
Warning tones, driver and front passenger safety belts
Axle, 3.14 ratio
Battery, 80AH
Brake lining, high-performance, noise and dust performance
Brake, parking, manual, foot apply
Brakes, 4-wheel disc, 4-wheel antilock, Duralife
Coolant protection, engine
Engine control, stop-start system
Engine, 1.4L turbo DOHC 4-cylinder DI with Continuous Variable Valve Timing (CVVT) (153 hp [114.08 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 177 lb-ft of torque [239 N-m] @ 2000-4000 rpm)
Steering, power, electric rack-mounted, reduced travel
Suspension, front MacPherson strut
Suspension, rear, compound crank with Z-link for enhanced rear stability
Air bags, 10 total frontal and knee for driver and front passenger side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions, includes Passenger Sensing System
Restraint provisions, latch
Safety belts, front pretensioner
Teen Driver mode
