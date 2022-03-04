2017 Chevrolet Cruze

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $21,995 + taxes & licensing 7 7 , 2 8 3 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 8486526

8486526 Stock #: 22034

22034 VIN: 3G1BE6SM7HS517631

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 77,283 KM

Vehicle Features Packages SUNROOF BOSE AUDIO BACK-UP CAMERA POWER DRIVER SEAT HEATED SEATS REMOTE START WINTER TIRE PACKAGE Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Steering Wheel Audio Controls GPS Navigation Front Reading Lamps Lumbar Support Anti-Theft System Push Button Start Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer WiFi Hotspot Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Power Seats Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Proximity Key Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input SiriusXM Radio Apple CarPlay Seating Heated Seats Split Rear Seat Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Winter Tires Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Temporary spare tire Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Cargo shade Warranty Warranty Available Additional Features Turbocharged Telematics Navigation from Telematics Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

