2017 Chevrolet Cruze

77,283 KM

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

LT - AUTO, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, BOSE AUDIO

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

LT - AUTO, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, BOSE AUDIO

Location

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

77,283KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8486526
  Stock #: 22034
  VIN: 3G1BE6SM7HS517631

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 77,283 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this FULLY LOADED like-new condition 2017 Chevrolet Cruze LT hatchback! Features include: automatic transmission, bluetooth hands-free, power driver seat, heated front seats, Bose audio system, Apple Carplay, sunroof, remote start and winter tires on rims!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!

Priced at ONLY $172 bi-weekly with $0 down over 72 months at 6.99% (cost of borrowing is $1415 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $21995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!

Vehicle Features

SUNROOF
BOSE AUDIO
BACK-UP CAMERA
POWER DRIVER SEAT
HEATED SEATS
REMOTE START
WINTER TIRE PACKAGE
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Front Reading Lamps
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Push Button Start
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
WiFi Hotspot
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cargo shade
Warranty Available
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

