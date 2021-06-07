2017 Chevrolet Equinox

Rear View Camera

Rear Vision Camera

Remote Vehicle Starter System

Steering column, tilt and telescopic

Alternator, 120 amps

Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc

Safety belts, 3-point, rear, all seating positions

LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats

Seats, heated driver and front passenger

Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors

Door handles, body-colour

Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night

Door locks, rear child security

Liftgate, rear manual with fixed glass

Mouldings, Charcoal lower rocker

Tire, compact spare with steel wheel

Wiper, rear variable-speed, intermittent with washer

Wipers, front variable-speed, intermittent with washer.

Armrest, rear centre with dual cup holders

Assist handles, front passenger and rear outboards

Console, front centre with armrest and concealed storage

Cupholders, 2 front in centre console and 2 rear in centre armrest with 1 bottle holder in each door

Defogger, rear-window electric

Instrumentation includes speedometer, single trip odometer, fuel level, engine temperature and tachometer

Map pocket, front seatback, driver and front passenger

Power outlets, 4 auxiliary with covers, 12-volt includes 1 front of console, 1 in console, 1 in back of console and 1 in cargo area.

Seat, rear, 2-way fore/aft adjustment with 60/40 split seatback and 3-way recline

Windows, power with Express-Down on all 4 doors

Battery, maintenance free with rundown protection, 525 CCA

E10 Fuel capable (May be upgraded to (FHS) E85 FlexFuel capable.)

Exhaust, single

GVWR, 5070 lbs (2300 kg) (Requires all-wheel drive vehicles and (LEA) 2.4L DOHC 4-cylinder SIDI engine.)

Suspension, front independent MacPherson strut with stabilizer bar, optimally-tuned shocks and hydraulic-ride bushings in front control arms

Suspension, rear independent multi-link with hydraulic rear trailing arm links and stabilizer bar

Suspension, Refined Ride

Antenna, roof-mounted

Brakes, brake assist

Brakes, Hill Start-Assist (HSA)

Safety belts 3-point, driver and right-front passenger, height-adjustable includes pretensioners

Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding

Daytime Running Lamps, LED

Headlamps, halogen projector style

Bumpers, body-colour with Charcoal lowers

Compass display included in Driver Information Centre (DIC)

Engine, 2.4L DOHC 4-cylinder SIDI (Spark Ignition Direct Injection) with VVT (Variable Valve Timing) (182 hp [135.7 kW] @ 6700 rpm, 172 lb-ft [232.2 N-m] @ 4900 rpm)

Glass, deep-tinted (all windows except light-tinted glass on windshield and driver- and front passenger-side glass)

Luggage rack side rails, roof-mounted, Charcoal

Air conditioning, automatic climate control

Lighting, interior with theatre dimming, centre-mounted dome, rear cargo area, dual front map lights, ambient lighting on centre stack surround, and centre console cupholders (Includes ambient lighting on instrument panel and centre console.)

Axle, 3.53 final drive ratio (Requires 1LK26 model and (LEA) 2.4L DOHC 4-cylinder SIDI engine.)

Chassis, all-wheel drive (1LK26 model only.)