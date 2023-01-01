$21,500+ tax & licensing
$21,500
+ taxes & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Malibu
Premier - Navigation - Leather Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
613-834-6397
77,179KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9616354
- Stock #: 420560A
- VIN: 1G1ZH5SX0HF239475
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 77,179 KM
Vehicle Description
Edmunds.com says - It's got a sharp new look that's backed up by a fun-to-drive character. This 2017 Chevrolet Malibu is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
This 2017 Chevrolet Malibu has a very spacious interior carefully tailored to your needs and the needs of your passengers. An intuitive center console puts controls exactly where you need them, while its built-in USB ports and an bluetooth connectivity offer plenty of options for keeping your compatible devices connected at all times. The interior has more rear-seat legroom than ever before, while the materials and overall interior and exterior design lend an upscale look. This sedan has 77,179 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Malibu's trim level is Premier. This top of the line Malibu comes with gorgeous aluminum wheel, an 8 inch colour touchscreen infotainment system with built in navigation and wireless charging. You'll also receive bluetooth streaming audio, a Bose premium 9 speaker audio system, leather seats, heated and ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel, remote engine start, a rear vision camera, teen driver technology and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Rear View Camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $178.55 with $0 down for 72 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Front Wheel Drive
Hill start assist
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Brake lining, high-performance, noise and dust performance
Suspension, front MacPherson strut
Brake rotors, Duralife
Brake, parking, manual
Suspension, rear 4-link, independent
Exhaust, dual stainless-steel with polished tips
Axle, 2.89 final drive ratio
Bluetooth
Audio system feature, Bose premium 9-speaker system
Antenna, body-colour
Rear View Camera
Trunk mat
Keyless Start
Rear Vision Camera
Remote Vehicle Starter System
COMPASS DISPLAY
Steering column, tilt and telescopic
Assist handle, front passenger
Seat adjuster, front passenger power lumbar
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped 3-spoke
Driver Information Centre, colour display includes trip/fuel information, vehicle information and vehicle messages
Driver memory recalls 2 driver "presets" for 8-way power driver seat and outside mirrors
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Map pockets, driver and front passenger seatbacks
Shift knob, leather-wrapped
Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control
Defogger, rear-window, electric
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered
Power outlet, auxiliary, 12-volt
Steering wheel, heated
Armrest, rear centre with cupholders
Air filter, cabin
Power outlet, 120-volt located on the rear of centre console
Lighting, interior, ambient instrument panel light pipe, front doors pad and map pocket light pipe, and door handle release on all doors
Lighting, interior, rear reading lamps, switchable
Seat, rear 60/40 split-folding
Temperature display, outside
Vent, rear console
Warning indicator, front passenger safety belt
Wireless Charging for devices
Sill plates, bright
Seat adjuster, 6-way power front passenger
Lighting, interior overhead courtesy lamp, dual reading lamps and illuminated trunk area
Tire Pressure Monitor System
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats
Air bags, 10 total, frontal and knee for driver and front passenger, side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions includes Passenger Sensing System
Door locks, rear child security
Trunk latch, safety, manual release
Rear seat reminder
Teen Driver
Tire inflation kit
Headlamp control, automatic on and off
Tail lamps, LED
Fueling system, capless
Headlamps, halogen
Glass, acoustic, laminated, windshield and front side windows
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding with integrated turn signal indicators
Navigation
Premium Sound Package
Door handles, chrome with body-colour insert
