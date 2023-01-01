$16,800+ tax & licensing
$16,800
+ taxes & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Malibu
LS - Bluetooth - OnStar
Location
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
$16,800
+ taxes & licensing
120,085KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9709462
- Stock #: C1099B
- VIN: 1G1ZB5ST8HF211647
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 120,085 KM
Vehicle Description
With handsomely styled sheetmetal and an aggressive front end, the Malibu is set to slice through the tedium that permeates the world of family sedans - says CarandDriver.com This 2017 Chevrolet Malibu is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
This 2017 Chevrolet Malibu has a very spacious interior carefully tailored to your needs and the needs of your passengers. An intuitive center console puts controls exactly where you need them, while its built-in USB ports and an bluetooth connectivity offer plenty of options for keeping your compatible devices connected at all times. The interior has more rear-seat legroom than ever before, while the materials and overall interior and exterior design lend an upscale look. This sedan has 120,085 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 160HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Malibu's trim level is LS. This Malibu LS comes with stylish aluminum wheels, a 7 inch colour touchscreen with Chevrolet MyLink Radio featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay plus bluetooth streaming audio, OnStar, teen driver technology, a rear vision camera plus power windows and door locks. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Onstar, Aluminum Wheels.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $139.52 with $0 down for 72 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Hill start assist
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Axle, 3.23 final drive ratio
Brake lining, high-performance, noise and dust performance
Engine control, stop-start system
Suspension, front MacPherson strut
Fueling system, capless
Brake rotors, Duralife
Brake, parking, manual
Engine, 1.5L turbo DOHC 4-cylinder DI with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (160 hp [119.3 kW] @ 5700 rpm, 184 lb-ft torque [248.4 N-m] @ 2500-3000 rpm)
Suspension, rear 4-link, independent
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Wheels, 16" (40.6 cm) aluminum
Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel
Headlamp control, automatic on and off
Headlamps, halogen
Glass, acoustic, laminated, windshield and front side windows
Tire, compact spare, T125/80R16
Mirrors, outside power-adjustable, manual-folding
Tires, P205/65R16 all-season, blackwall
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
Antenna, Black
Safety
Onstar
Tire Pressure Monitor System
Rear Vision Camera
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats
Tool kit, road emergency
Air bags, 10 total, frontal and knee for driver and front passenger, side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions includes Passenger Sensing System
Door locks, rear child security
StabiliTrak, stability control system with brake assist includes traction control
Trunk latch, safety, manual release
Rear seat reminder
Teen Driver
Interior
Rear View Camera
Keyless Start
COMPASS DISPLAY
Steering column, tilt and telescopic
Steering wheel, 3-spoke
Assist handle, front passenger
Map pockets, driver and front passenger seatbacks
Defogger, rear-window, electric
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
Driver Information Centre, monochromatic display
Visors, driver and front passenger vanity mirrors, covered
Power outlet, auxiliary, 12-volt
Seat adjuster, driver 6-way manual
Seat adjuster, front passenger 6-way manual
Armrest, rear centre with cupholders
Air filter, cabin
Air conditioning, single-zone electronic
Seat, rear 60/40 split-folding
Temperature display, outside
Warning indicator, front passenger safety belt
Lighting, interior overhead courtesy lamp, dual reading lamps and illuminated trunk area
