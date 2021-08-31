The 2017 Chevy Sonic continues to outdo many rivals with its quiet ride - says Carconnection.com This 2017 Chevrolet Sonic is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
The new styling and features of the 2017 Sonic reinforce its position as a fun, efficient small car with leading technology. On the road, the Sonic feels strong and sturdy, and its ride isn't as coarse and busy as most other entries in this class. It's extremely enjoyable to drive, with electric power steering that offers a particularly nice feel and improved fuel efficiency. This low mileage sedan has just 48,000 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Sonic's trim level is LT. It's time to conquer the world and have some fun with your new favorite small car. This Sonic LT comes with Chevrolet MyLink Radio and a 7 inch colour touch-screen display, bluetooth streaming audio featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability, aluminum wheels, a rear vision camera, premium sound system with SiriusXM, air conditioning, remote engine start, plus OnStar 4G LTE and a built-in Wi-Fi hotspot with so much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Remote Engine Start, Rear View Camera, Mylink, Aluminum Wheels.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $90.42 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
Front Wheel Drive
Electronic brake force distribution
Hill start assist
Mechanical jack with tools
Compass
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
Steering wheel controls, mounted audio and phone interface controls
Armrest, driver seat
Aluminum Wheels
Door handles, body-colour
Bluetooth
Remote Engine Start
Tire Pressure Monitor System
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren) for child safety seats
Door locks, rear child security
Rear View Camera
Battery rundown protection
Rear Vision Camera
Oil life monitoring system
Mylink
Air bags, knee, driver and front passenger
Air conditioning, single-zone manual
Headlamps, projector type
Seats, heated driver and front passenger
Theft-deterrent system, content theft alarm
Brake Assist, panic
Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed
Tire, T115/70R16, blackwall, compact spare
Wipers, front intermittent, variable
Assist handles, driver, front passenger and rear outboard
Map pocket, front passenger seatback
Defogger, rear-window electric
Visors, driver and front passenger vanity mirrors, covered