2017 Chevrolet Sonic

48,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,000

+ tax & licensing
LT - Bluetooth - Low Mileage

LT - Bluetooth - Low Mileage

Location

48,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7723945
  • Stock #: 410739B
  • VIN: 1G1JD6SB5H4164853

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 48,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Bluetooth, Remote Engine Start, Rear View Camera, MyLink, Aluminum Wheels!

The 2017 Chevy Sonic continues to outdo many rivals with its quiet ride - says Carconnection.com This 2017 Chevrolet Sonic is fresh on our lot in Orleans.

The new styling and features of the 2017 Sonic reinforce its position as a fun, efficient small car with leading technology. On the road, the Sonic feels strong and sturdy, and its ride isn't as coarse and busy as most other entries in this class. It's extremely enjoyable to drive, with electric power steering that offers a particularly nice feel and improved fuel efficiency. This low mileage sedan has just 48,000 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Sonic's trim level is LT. It's time to conquer the world and have some fun with your new favorite small car. This Sonic LT comes with Chevrolet MyLink Radio and a 7 inch colour touch-screen display, bluetooth streaming audio featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability, aluminum wheels, a rear vision camera, premium sound system with SiriusXM, air conditioning, remote engine start, plus OnStar 4G LTE and a built-in Wi-Fi hotspot with so much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Remote Engine Start, Rear View Camera, Mylink, Aluminum Wheels.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $90.42 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
Electronic brake force distribution
Hill start assist
Mechanical jack with tools
Compass
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
Steering wheel controls, mounted audio and phone interface controls
Armrest, driver seat
Aluminum Wheels
Door handles, body-colour
Bluetooth
Remote Engine Start
Tire Pressure Monitor System
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren) for child safety seats
Door locks, rear child security
Rear View Camera
Battery rundown protection
Rear Vision Camera
Oil life monitoring system
Mylink
Air bags, knee, driver and front passenger
Air conditioning, single-zone manual
Headlamps, projector type
Seats, heated driver and front passenger
Theft-deterrent system, content theft alarm
Brake Assist, panic
Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed
Tire, T115/70R16, blackwall, compact spare
Wipers, front intermittent, variable
Assist handles, driver, front passenger and rear outboard
Map pocket, front passenger seatback
Defogger, rear-window electric
Visors, driver and front passenger vanity mirrors, covered
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock
Battery, 438 cold-cranking amps
Wiper, rear intermittent with washer
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding
Suspension, touring
Glass, solar absorbing, tinted
Headlamp control, automatic on and off
Battery, retained accessory power
Bottle holders, 2, on driver and front passenger doors with storage pockets
Cup holders, 2 front and 1 rear
Driver Information Centre with trip odometer, fuel range, average fuel economy and average vehicle speed
Engine immobilizer, theft-deterrent system
Keys, ignition, foldable, 2
Lighting, interior overhead courtesy, rear and dual front reading lamps
Lighting, interior, trunk/cargo area
Power outlet, auxiliary, front centre console
Seat adjuster, driver 4-way manual, fore/aft, up/down
Seat adjuster, front passenger 2-way manual, fore/aft
Seat, rear bench 60/40 split-folding with outboard height-adjustable headrests
Shift knob, satin silver
Steering column, tilt and telescoping
Temperature sensor, outside
Alternator, 100 amps
Axle, 3.47 final drive ratio
Brakes, front disc/rear drum
Exhaust, stainless-steel, heavy-duty
Steering, power, Electric Power Steering (EPS)
Air bags, 10 total
Air bags, dual-stage, frontal, driver and right-front passenger includes Passenger Sensing System
Air bags, head curtain, side-front and rear outboard seating positions
Air bags, thorax side-impact seat-mounted side-front and rear outboard seating positions
Safety belts, 3-point, all seating positions, rear
Safety belts, 3-point, driver and right-front passenger, height-adjustable includes pretensioners and load limiters
Daytime Running Lamps, LED
Mouldings, chrome belt-line
Air filtration system, pollutant and odour
Windows, power with driver and front passenger Express-Up and Express-Down on all
Audio system feature, premium 6-speaker system
Speedometer, miles/kilometres
Heat ducts, rear (Included and only available with (AH3) driver 4-way manual seat adjuster.)
Cargo privacy shade, upper rear
Cargo shelf floor, adjustable
Ornamentation, RS lettering
Mouldings, rocker, sporty
Instrument panel, Piano Black accents

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

