<p>Your next family hauler awaits!! This one-owner, LOW MILEAGE (only 86,000km!!) 2017 Chevrolet Traverse 2LT is the FULLY LOADED vehicle you have been looking for! Features include: power sunroof, leather interior, heated power front seats, 2nd row captains seats, navigation, Bose audio system, SiriusXM satellite radio, bluetooth hands-free, remote start, power rear hatch, alloy wheels and more!</p><p><span style=font-size: 16px; caret-color: #333333; color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; white-space: pre-wrap; -webkit-text-size-adjust: 100%; background-color: #ffffff;>This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel! </span><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; caret-color: #333333; white-space-collapse: preserve;>Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD.</span></p><p><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; caret-color: #333333; white-space-collapse: preserve;>Priced at ONLY $187 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 72 months at 8.99% (cost of borrowing is $1899 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $23995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!</span></p>

2017 Chevrolet Traverse

86,356 KM

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Traverse

LT AWD, LEATHER, BOSE, NAVIGATION, SUNROOF!!!!

2017 Chevrolet Traverse

LT AWD, LEATHER, BOSE, NAVIGATION, SUNROOF!!!!

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
86,356KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GNKVHKD8HJ304859

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 86,356 KM

Your next family hauler awaits!! This one-owner, LOW MILEAGE (only 86,000km!!) 2017 Chevrolet Traverse 2LT is the FULLY LOADED vehicle you have been looking for! Features include: power sunroof, leather interior, heated power front seats, 2nd row captain's seats, navigation, Bose audio system, SiriusXM satellite radio, bluetooth hands-free, remote start, power rear hatch, alloy wheels and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel! Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD.

Priced at ONLY $187 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 72 months at 8.99% (cost of borrowing is $1899 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $23995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls
SiriusXM Radio

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty Available

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
613-830-5676

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

2017 Chevrolet Traverse