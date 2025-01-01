Menu
<p><span style=color:rgb( 58 , 80 , 95 )>Thinking of saving money? This motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold as-is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.</span></p>

2017 Chevrolet Traverse

225,121 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Traverse

FWD 4DR LT W/1LT

12935540

2017 Chevrolet Traverse

FWD 4DR LT W/1LT

Location

Orleans Kia

2045 Mer Bleue Rd, Orleans, ON K4A 3T9

613-824-5421

Used
225,121KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GNKRGKD9HJ151066

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 225,121 KM

Vehicle Description

Thinking of saving money? This motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold as-is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Automatic
FWD
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Backup Camera;Parking Sensors
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Power Seats;Power Windows;Remote Start;Satellite Radio;Wi-Fi Hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Orleans Kia

Orleans Kia

2045 Mer Bleue Rd, Orleans, ON K4A 3T9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

613-824-5421

2017 Chevrolet Traverse