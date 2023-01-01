2017 Chevrolet Traverse

Heated Steering Wheel

Cup holders 10 with (ABB) 7-passenger (2-2-3 seating configuration) and 12 with (ABC) 8-passenger (2-3-3 seating configuration)

Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming

Defogger, rear-window electric

Steering wheel, heated

Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable

Cargo storage, tray under rear floor

Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting

Insulation, acoustical package

Steering column, tilt and telescopic with brake/transmission shift interlock

Lighting, interior with theater dimming, cargo compartment, reading lights for front seats, second row reading lamps integrated into dome light, door-and tailgate-activated switches and illuminated entry and exit feature

Console, front centre with 2 cup holders, covered storage bin and sliding armrest with storage

Instrumentation, enhanced Driver Information Centre with personalization features, speedometer, tachometer, outside temperature display, low oil, fuel and coolant indicators, odometer, trip odometer and trip computer with digital compass

Visors, driver and front passenger padded with cloth trim, colour-keyed and illuminated vanity mirrors

Rear Vision Camera display integrated into Colour Touch Radio

Windows, power with driver Express-Up and -Down and passenger Express- Down