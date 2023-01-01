$28,800+ tax & licensing
$28,800
+ taxes & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Traverse
Premier 2 SETS OF TIRES!
Location
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
118,246KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9810571
- Stock #: 430234A
- VIN: 1GNKVJKD8HJ102823
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 118,246 KM
Vehicle Description
With seating for up to eight passengers, the 2017 Traverse is designed with the entire family in mind. This 2017 Chevrolet Traverse is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
Filled with plenty of amenities and style, the 2017 Traverse is a SUV designed for everyone. The ingenious Smart Slide second-row seating allows easy access to the third row and the sliding armrest with storage compartment is perfect for all of the little extras in life. So whether it's the day-to-day commute or the next weekend getaway, this 2017 Chrevrolet Traverse adapts to you and your lifestyle. This SUV has 118,246 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 288HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Traverse's trim level is Premier. This top of the line Traverse Premier is the highest trim level you can get and comes with 20 inch aluminum wheels, leather heated and cooled front seats, navigation, Chevy MyLink with an 8 inch colour touchscreen, bluetooth streaming audio, a memory package for the power seats, mirrors and lift gate, tri zone climate control, a heated steering wheel, blind spot detection / rear cross traffic alert systems plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Cooled Seats, Blind Spot Detection, Power Tailgate, Bluetooth, Remote Engine Start, Heated Steering Wheel.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $239.17 with $0 down for 72 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
All Wheel Drive
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Suspension, Ride and Handling
Steering, power, variable effort
Axle, 3.16 ratio
Battery, high capacity 660 cold-cranking amps
Exhaust, dual with bright tips
GVWR, 6459 lbs. (2930 kg) (CV14526 AWD models only.)
Engine, 3.6L SIDI V6 ((288 hp [214.7 kW] @ 6300 rpm, 270 lb-ft of torque @ 3400 rpm [364.5 N-m] with dual exhaust).)
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Audio system controls, rear with headphone jacks
Seating
Cooled Seats
Interior
Heated Steering Wheel
Cup holders 10 with (ABB) 7-passenger (2-2-3 seating configuration) and 12 with (ABC) 8-passenger (2-3-3 seating configuration)
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Defogger, rear-window electric
Steering wheel, heated
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable
Cargo storage, tray under rear floor
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Insulation, acoustical package
Steering column, tilt and telescopic with brake/transmission shift interlock
Lighting, interior with theater dimming, cargo compartment, reading lights for front seats, second row reading lamps integrated into dome light, door-and tailgate-activated switches and illuminated entry and exit feature
Console, front centre with 2 cup holders, covered storage bin and sliding armrest with storage
Instrumentation, enhanced Driver Information Centre with personalization features, speedometer, tachometer, outside temperature display, low oil, fuel and coolant indicators, odometer, trip odometer and trip computer with digital compass
Visors, driver and front passenger padded with cloth trim, colour-keyed and illuminated vanity mirrors
Rear Vision Camera display integrated into Colour Touch Radio
Windows, power with driver Express-Up and -Down and passenger Express- Down
Trim, interior, wood grain centre stack and interior trim (Includes wood grain passenger door trim.)
Safety
Rear Park Assist
Forward Collision Alert and Lane Departure Warning
Side Blind Zone Alert and Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Tire Pressure Monitoring System (Does not monitor spare)
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats
Door locks, rear child security
Horn, dual-note
Air bags, front passenger air bag suppression
Air bags, frontal and side-impact for driver and front passenger, driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact and head curtain side-impact for all rows in outboard seating positions
OnStar Basic plan for 5 years includes limited vehicle mobile app features, Monthly Diagnostics Report and Dealer Maintenance Notification (Basic Plan available for 5 years from the date of vehicle delivery and is transferable. Does not include Emergen...
Convenience
Remote Engine Start
Exterior
Power Tailgate
Roof rail mouldings
Wipers, front intermittent with washers
Fog lamps, front
Door handles, chrome
Wiper, rear intermittent with washer
Headlamp control, automatic on and off
Spoiler, rear
Liftgate, rear power
Wheel, 17" (43.2 cm) compact steel spare wheel and tire
Glass, Solar-Ray deep-tinted (all windows except light-tinted glass on windshield and driver and front passenger side glass)
Tires, P255/55R20 H-rated, blackwall
Headlamps, dual cavity, halogen
Wheels, 4-20" x 7.5" (50.8 cm x 19.1 cm) aluminum
Mouldings, body-colour with chrome accent bodyside
Additional Features
Navigation
Blind Spot Detection
SiriusXM
