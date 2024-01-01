$17,738+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Trax
LS - Bluetooth - Low Mileage
2017 Chevrolet Trax
LS - Bluetooth - Low Mileage
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
613-834-6397
$17,738
+ taxes & licensing
Used
38,111KM
VIN 3GNCJKSB5HL266494
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 38,111 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning, Power Windows!
Trax is a small SUV designed for big city living, skillfully manoeuvring crowded roads and offering cargo versatility for any lifestyle. This 2017 Chevrolet Trax is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
The redesigned 2017 Chevrolet Trax is made for the city and moulded for your lifestyle. From its athletic design to it's advanced safety technologies, every detail is an invitation to explore your city and uncover all of its hidden gems. The sophisticated front dual-cockpit design makes important functions easily accessible to both the driver and passenger, while its expansive view of the road makes driving this super stylish SUV an exciting advernture. This low mileage SUV has just 38,111 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Trax's trim level is LS. The 2017 Trax LS comes with a 7 inch colour touch screen display, bluetooth connectivity, durable cloth seats and driver power lumbar, a 6 speaker audio system with a UBS plugin, steering wheel mounted audio controls, Stabilitrak, 10 standard air bags, a rear vision camera plus power windows, power lock and keyless remote entry. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning, Power Windows.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $151.38 with $0 down for 72 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Rear View Camera
Steering wheel, 3-spoke
Head restraints, 2-way adjustable (up/down), front
Steering column, manual tilt and telescoping
Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry
Defogger, rear-window, electric
Key, primary foldable, additional foldable
Map pocket, driver seatback
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
Visors, driver and front passenger vanity mirrors, covered
Power outlet, auxiliary, 12-volt
Shift knob, satin silver and chrome
Steering wheel controls, mounted audio and phone interface controls
Seat adjuster, driver 4-way manual
Seat adjuster, front passenger 2-way manual
Seatback, front passenger flat-folding
Armrest, driver seat
Air filter, particle
Heater duct, rear, floor
Cup holders, 4 front in console and 2 rear in centre armrest
Storage includes covered bin on top of centre stack, large glove box, upper glove box, open-bin cubbies on each side of centre stack, centre stack lower bin and pull-out bin on driver-side of instrument panel
Assist handles, driver, front passenger and rear outboard includes coat hooks on rear handles
Lighting, interior with front reading lights
Cargo security cover, rigid, removable
Cargo storage, tray under rear floor
Lighting, cargo area, dome
Heater, outside air with fan
Compass display located in the Driver Information Centre
Instrumentation, with analog tachometer; digital speedometer, odometer, trip odometer and fuel gauge
Windows, power with driver Express-Up/Down and front passenger and rear Express-Down
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
Safety
Tire Pressure Monitor System
Rear Vision Camera
Hill start assist
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats
Door locks, rear child security
StabiliTrak, stability control system includes Traction Control
Safety belts, 3-point rear outboard and centre position lap belt
Safety belt pretensioners, driver and front passenger, dual
Knee protector, driver and front passenger, bolster
Driver Information Centre 3.5" monochrome display, digital readouts, True White back lighting
Daytime Running Lamps, reduced intensity low beam
Mechanical
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, front disc/rear drum
Battery, 60AH
Alternator, 130 amps
Steering, power, non-variable ratio, electric
Engine, ECOTEC Turbo 1.4L Variable Valve Timing DOHC 4-cylinder sequential MFI (138 hp [102.9 kW] @ 4900 rpm, 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm)
Suspension, Ride and Handling
Mechanical jack with tools
Axle, 3.83 final drive ratio
Chassis, front-wheel drive
Exterior
Glass, solar absorbing
Wipers, front intermittent
Door handles, body-colour
Windshield, solar absorbing
Wiper, rear intermittent
Tires, P205/70R16 all-season, blackwall
Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel
Tire, compact spare
Windshield, acoustic laminated
Cargo tie downs, 4
Mirrors, outside power-adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding with Black base.
Headlamps, halogen reflector with automatic exterior lamp control
Tail lamps, sculpted
Mouldings, side glass (Black.)
Wheels, 16" (40.6 cm) steel
2017 Chevrolet Trax