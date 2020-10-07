INCLUDES PREVIOUS OWNER'S WINTER TIRES!! Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Remote Engine Start, LED Headlights, Touchscreen
The 2017 Trax threads the needle of premium and practical. Its redesigned front fascia reflects its impressive athleticism, while refined fabrics and accent stitching add a touch of class. This 2017 Chevrolet Trax is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
The redesigned 2017 Chevrolet Trax is made for the city and moulded for your lifestyle. From its athletic design to it's advanced safety technologies, every detail is an invitation to explore your city and uncover all of its hidden gems. The sophisticated front dual-cockpit design makes important functions easily accessible to both the driver and passenger, while its expansive view of the road makes driving this super stylish SUV an exciting advernture. This SUV has 57,771 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Trax's trim level is LT. Upgrading to the 2017 Trax LT see the addition of aluminum wheels, air conditioning, premium cloth seats and driver power lumbar, LED headlight and tail lights, cruise control, and a remote engine start. The LT also comes with a 7 inch colour touch screen display, bluetooth connectivity, a 6 speaker audio system with a UBS plugin, a rear vision camera, plus power windows, and power locks with keyless remote entry.
Vehicle Features
Tire Pressure Monitor System
Rear Vision Camera
Hill start assist
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Steering wheel, 3-spoke
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Air conditioning, single-zone manual
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats
Battery, 60AH
Head restraints, 2-way adjustable (up/down), front
Steering column, manual tilt and telescoping
Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry
Wipers, front intermittent
Defogger, rear-window, electric
Door handles, body-colour
Windshield, solar absorbing
Key, primary foldable, additional foldable
Map pocket, driver seatback
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
Alternator, 130 amps
Steering, power, non-variable ratio, electric
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
Door locks, rear child security
Visors, driver and front passenger vanity mirrors, covered
Power outlet, auxiliary, 12-volt
Luggage rack, side rails, roof-mounted
Wiper, rear intermittent
Shift knob, satin silver and chrome
Steering wheel controls, mounted audio and phone interface controls
Cup holders, 4 front in console and 2 rear in centre armrest
Power outlet, 110-volt, located on rear of centre console
Storage includes covered bin on top of centre stack, large glove box, upper glove box, open-bin cubbies on each side of centre stack, centre stack lower bin and pull-out bin on driver-side of instrument panel
Storage drawer, front passenger underseat
Assist handles, driver, front passenger and rear outboard includes coat hooks on rear handles
Lighting, interior with front reading lights
Cargo security cover, rigid, removable
Cargo storage, tray under rear floor
Lighting, cargo area, dome
StabiliTrak, stability control system includes Traction Control
Safety belts, 3-point rear outboard and centre position lap belt
Safety belt pretensioners, driver and front passenger, dual
Knee protector, driver and front passenger, bolster
Headlamps, halogen projector type with automatic exterior lamp control
Tail lamps, LED
Compass display located in the Driver Information Centre
Instrumentation, with analog tachometer; digital speedometer, odometer, trip odometer and fuel gauge
Windows, power with driver Express-Up/Down and front passenger and rear Express-Down
Cargo tie downs, 4
Daytime Running Lamps, separate cavity, LED
Driver Information Centre 3.5" monochrome display, digital readouts, True White back lighting
SiriusXM Satellite Radio is standard on most 2017 GM models. Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial with over 120 channels including commercial-free music, plus news, talk, sports and comedy. Every trial comes with free online listening, which lets you take ...
