This Chevy Volt offers unique plug-in hybrid functionality in a sleek, high-tech package. This 2017 Chevrolet Volt is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
Go green with this comfortable, stylish Chevy Volt plug-in hybrid. It offers a range of up to 85 electric kilometres on a full charge. A gas engine is there when you need it so this Volt doesn't carry the range anxiety that fully-electric cars do. With impeccable style and advanced EV technology, going green doesn't get any more revolutionary than this. This hatchback has 56,239 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 149HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Volt's trim level is LT. This 2017 Volt LT comes with a long list of standard equipment such as a Voltec propulsion system, 17 inch aluminum wheels with low rolling resistance tires, automatic climate control, an 8 inch colour touchscreen display, Chevrolet Mylink, bluetooth connectivity, SiriusXM, keyless access, remote vehicle start, LED low beam headlights, a rear vision camera plus much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $137.71 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
Vehicle Features
Front Wheel Drive
Tire Pressure Monitor System
Cargo Cover
Rear Vision Camera
Tire inflation kit
Steering column, tilt and telescopic
Air bags, knee, driver and front passenger
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats
Suspension, front, MacPherson strut
Glass, solar absorbing
Head restraints, 2-way adjustable (up/down), front
Map pockets, driver and front passenger seatbacks
Shift knob, leather-wrapped
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
Defogger, rear-window electric
E10 Fuel capable
Brakes, 4-wheel disc
Battery, 12-volt with rundown protection
Lamp, LED centre high-mounted stop/brake (CHMSL)
Visors, driver and front passenger vanity mirrors
StabiliTrak, stability control system with brake assist includes traction control
Air conditioning, single-zone automatic climate control
Engine, range extender, 1.5L Variable Valve Timing, DI, DOHC 4-cylinder
Axle, 2.64 final drive ratio
Battery, 18.4 kWh, Propulsion, Lithium-ion, Rechargeable Energy Storage System includes liquid thermal management system with active control
Charge cord, 120-volt, portable
Suspension, rear semi-independent, compound crank
Steering, Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist, variable for low to high speed manoeuvres
Keyless ignition, engaged with electronic push button start
Windows, power with Express-Down on all, driver Express-Up with anti-pinch override
Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed, steering wheel mounted controls
Glovebox, passenger-side
Storage, front door panels, dedicated umbrella pocket and bottle holder
Assist handles, 2, rear outboard with rear coat hooks
Lighting, interior, ambient LED-based front reading lights, dome and incandescent cargo area lamp
Storage, covered, dedicated for vehicle charging cord located in rear cargo area
Air bags, head curtain side-impact, front and rear outboard seating positions
Pedestrian safety signal automatic audible signal during low speed driving
Safety belts, 3-point, all seating positions includes front seat dual pretensioners
Lockout switch, child, rear doors and windows, manual control
Steering wheel controls audio, voice recognition and Driver Information Centre
SiriusXM Satellite Radio is standard on most 2017 GM models. Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial with over 120 channels including commercial-free music, plus news, talk, sports and comedy. Every trial comes with free online listening, which lets you take ...
Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned ...
