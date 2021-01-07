2017 Chevrolet Volt

Cargo Cover

Rear Vision Camera

Tire inflation kit

Steering column, tilt and telescopic

Air bags, knee, driver and front passenger

Steering wheel, leather-wrapped

LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats

Suspension, front, MacPherson strut

Glass, solar absorbing

Head restraints, 2-way adjustable (up/down), front

Map pockets, driver and front passenger seatbacks

Shift knob, leather-wrapped

Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night

Audio system feature, 6-speaker system

Defogger, rear-window electric

E10 Fuel capable

Brakes, 4-wheel disc

Battery, 12-volt with rundown protection

Lamp, LED centre high-mounted stop/brake (CHMSL)

Visors, driver and front passenger vanity mirrors

StabiliTrak, stability control system with brake assist includes traction control

Air conditioning, single-zone automatic climate control

Engine, range extender, 1.5L Variable Valve Timing, DI, DOHC 4-cylinder

Axle, 2.64 final drive ratio

Battery, 18.4 kWh, Propulsion, Lithium-ion, Rechargeable Energy Storage System includes liquid thermal management system with active control

Charge cord, 120-volt, portable

Suspension, rear semi-independent, compound crank

Steering, Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist, variable for low to high speed manoeuvres

Brake, parking, electric

Tires, 215/50R17 all-season, blackwall, low-rolling resistance

Recovery hook, front

Headlamps, LED low-beam, halogen reflector high-beam, automatic exterior lamp control

Tail lamps, LED illumination

Wipers, front intermittent, variable with washers

Off-board connectivity via internet

Antenna, roof-mounted, shark-fin type

Seat adjuster, driver 6-way manual, fore/aft, up/down with recline

Seat adjuster, front passenger 6-way manual, fore/aft, up/down with recline

Seat, rear 60/40, split-folding

Head restraints, 2-way adjustable (up/down), rear, outboard seats

Console, centre, covered storage bin with front and rear dual cup holders and rear 12-volt power outlet

Storage, open, located forward of shifter

Power outlets, 2 auxiliary, 12-volt 1 in front storage bin and 1 in rear of centre console

Instrumentation, 8-inch colour, digital reconfigurable LCD screen includes Driver Information Centre, compass, trip/fuel information, vehicle information and vehicle messages

Display, centre, 8" diagonal LCD touch screen includes energy information screens with programmable charge times

Drive mode control switch, Normal, Sport, Mountain and Hold modes

Charge control, programmable time of day with charging status indicator light on instrument panel

Charge control, location based, selectable GPS enabled with programmable "home" charging setting

Keyless ignition, engaged with electronic push button start

Windows, power with Express-Down on all, driver Express-Up with anti-pinch override

Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed, steering wheel mounted controls

Glovebox, passenger-side

Storage, front door panels, dedicated umbrella pocket and bottle holder

Assist handles, 2, rear outboard with rear coat hooks

Lighting, interior, ambient LED-based front reading lights, dome and incandescent cargo area lamp

Storage, covered, dedicated for vehicle charging cord located in rear cargo area

Air bags, head curtain side-impact, front and rear outboard seating positions

Pedestrian safety signal automatic audible signal during low speed driving

Safety belts, 3-point, all seating positions includes front seat dual pretensioners

Lockout switch, child, rear doors and windows, manual control

Steering wheel controls audio, voice recognition and Driver Information Centre

SiriusXM Satellite Radio is standard on most 2017 GM models. Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial with over 120 channels including commercial-free music, plus news, talk, sports and comedy. Every trial comes with free online listening, which lets you take ...