Leather Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Rear View Camera, Remote Start, Bluetooth!
Compare at $36045 - Our Price is just $34995!
All-new for 2017, this Pacifica is Chrsyler's return to the top of the minivan segment. This 2017 Chrysler Pacifica is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
This Chrysler Pacifica stands for family pride as much as your home while it raises the neighborhood bar. This all-new ultimate family vehicle displays a sleek, athletic stance with a sculpted body. This minivan is safe, quiet, and extremely well appointed with useful features. It's easy to see this Chrysler Pacifica was designed with families in mind. This van has 67878 kms. It's nice in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 287HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Pacifica's trim level is SL. Moving up to the Touring-L Plus model, you'll receive a premium instrument panel with a 7-inch customizable in-cluster display, more stylish aluminum wheels, a heated steering wheel and 2nd-row seats, an 8.4-inch touchscreen with Uconnect, bluetooth wireless streaming and SiriusXM, 13-speaker premium audio system and a host of advanced safety features. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Rear View Camera, Remote Start, Bluetooth.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=5N1DR2MM4HC637320.
- Seating
-
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Compass
- Bluetooth
- Integrated roof antenna
- Convenience
-
- remote start
- Block Heater
- Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
- Comfort
-
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Air filtration
- Suspension
-
- Windows
-
- Powertrain
-
- Exterior
-
- Safety
-
- Trim
-
- Chrome bodyside mouldings
- Additional Features
-
- Rear View Camera
- CHROME DOOR HANDLES
- PERIMETER ALARM
- 180 Amp Alternator
- Front-wheel drive
- Driver foot rest
- Illuminated locking glove box
- Front license plate bracket
- Full Cloth Headliner
- Outside temp gauge
- CLEARCOAT PAINT
- Perimeter/approach lights
- Garage door transmitter
- Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
- Heated Leather Steering Wheel
- Front Cupholder
- Front Anti-Roll Bar
- Carpet Floor Trim
- Side impact beams
- Fade-to-off interior lighting
- Single stainless steel exhaust
- Lip Spoiler
- Rear cupholder
- Black grille w/chrome surround
- Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
- Trunk/hatch auto-latch
- 3.25 AXLE RATIO
- Cargo Space Lights
- Delayed Accessory Power
- Digital/Analog Display
- Airbag Occupancy Sensor
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
- 2 12V DC Power Outlets
- 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
- Front And Rear Map Lights
- Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob
- Redundant Digital Speedometer
- Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
- Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
- Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth
- 2 LCD Monitors In The Front
- Chrome Side Windows Trim
- Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
- Systems Monitor
- Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
- Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
- Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
- Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
- Transmission w/Oil Cooler
- 71 L Fuel Tank
- Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
- Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
- Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
- Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
- Vinyl Door Trim Insert
- Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
- Electric Power-Assist Steering
- 506w Regular Amplifier
- Power Sliding Rear Doors
- GPS Antenna Input
- Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
- Puncture Sealant & Air Compressor
- Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
- Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
- HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Auxiliary Rear Heater and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
- Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS
- Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
- Streaming Audio
- Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest
- 8.4" Touchscreen
- Driver And Passenger Heated-Cushion, Driver And Passenger Heated-Seatback and Ventilated Front Seats
- 650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
- Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
- Trailing Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
- Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor and 3 Fixed Head Restraints
- Interior Trim -inc: Coloured Instrument Panel Insert, Coloured Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Piano Black/Metal-Look Interior Accents
- Partial Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
- GVWR: 2,724 kgs (6,005 lbs)
- Disassociated Touchscreen Display
