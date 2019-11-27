Leather Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Rear View Camera, Remote Start, Bluetooth!



Compare at $36045 - Our Price is just $34995!



All-new for 2017, this Pacifica is Chrsyler's return to the top of the minivan segment. This 2017 Chrysler Pacifica is fresh on our lot in Orleans.



This Chrysler Pacifica stands for family pride as much as your home while it raises the neighborhood bar. This all-new ultimate family vehicle displays a sleek, athletic stance with a sculpted body. This minivan is safe, quiet, and extremely well appointed with useful features. It's easy to see this Chrysler Pacifica was designed with families in mind. This van has 67878 kms. It's nice in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 287HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.



Our Pacifica's trim level is SL. Moving up to the Touring-L Plus model, you'll receive a premium instrument panel with a 7-inch customizable in-cluster display, more stylish aluminum wheels, a heated steering wheel and 2nd-row seats, an 8.4-inch touchscreen with Uconnect, bluetooth wireless streaming and SiriusXM, 13-speaker premium audio system and a host of advanced safety features. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Rear View Camera, Remote Start, Bluetooth.

Find out why Myers Orleans Nissan is Ottawa's number one rated Nissan dealership for customer satisfaction! We take pride in offering our clients exceptional bilingual customer service throughout our sales, service and parts departments. Located just off highway 174 at the Jean DÀrc exit, in the Orleans Auto Mall, we have a huge selection of Used vehicles and our professional team will help you find the Nissan that fits both your lifestyle and budget. And if we don't have it here, we will find it or you! Visit or call us today.

Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 210+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o

Seating Leather Seats Media / Nav / Comm Compass

Bluetooth

Integrated roof antenna Convenience remote start

Block Heater

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Comfort Heated Steering Wheel

Air filtration Suspension TOURING SUSPENSION Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Powertrain Engine Oil Cooler Exterior Front fog lamps Safety Rear child safety locks Trim Chrome bodyside mouldings

Additional Features Rear View Camera

CHROME DOOR HANDLES

PERIMETER ALARM

180 Amp Alternator

Front-wheel drive

Driver foot rest

Illuminated locking glove box

Front license plate bracket

Full Cloth Headliner

Outside temp gauge

CLEARCOAT PAINT

Perimeter/approach lights

Garage door transmitter

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers

Heated Leather Steering Wheel

Front Cupholder

Front Anti-Roll Bar

Carpet Floor Trim

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Single stainless steel exhaust

Lip Spoiler

Rear cupholder

Black grille w/chrome surround

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column

Trunk/hatch auto-latch

3.25 AXLE RATIO

Cargo Space Lights

Delayed Accessory Power

Digital/Analog Display

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

2 12V DC Power Outlets

2 Seatback Storage Pockets

Front And Rear Map Lights

Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob

Redundant Digital Speedometer

Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert

Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth

2 LCD Monitors In The Front

Chrome Side Windows Trim

Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination

Systems Monitor

Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Transmission w/Oil Cooler

71 L Fuel Tank

Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding

Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer

Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert

Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels

Vinyl Door Trim Insert

Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature

Electric Power-Assist Steering

506w Regular Amplifier

Power Sliding Rear Doors

GPS Antenna Input

Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag

Puncture Sealant & Air Compressor

Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Auxiliary Rear Heater and Headliner/Pillar Ducts

Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS

Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access

Streaming Audio

Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest

8.4" Touchscreen

Driver And Passenger Heated-Cushion, Driver And Passenger Heated-Seatback and Ventilated Front Seats

650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins

Trailing Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs

Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor and 3 Fixed Head Restraints

Interior Trim -inc: Coloured Instrument Panel Insert, Coloured Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Piano Black/Metal-Look Interior Accents

Partial Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 2 12V DC Power Outlets

GVWR: 2,724 kgs (6,005 lbs)

Disassociated Touchscreen Display

