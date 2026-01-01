$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2017 Dodge Durango
GT
2017 Dodge Durango
GT
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
613-834-6397
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
196,040KM
VIN 1C4RDJDG6HC783098
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 196,040 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel
With muscular looks, comfortable seating, and satisfying driving dynamics, this Dodge Durango has everything you could want in a mid-size SUV. This 2017 Dodge Durango is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
This Dodge Durango offers drivers the best of everything. It starts with a well-appointed interior with a generous amount of room for cargo and passengers. Muscular styling sets this Durango apart from the softer crossovers on the market. Impressive confidence comes from a powerful, yet efficient drivetrain. The standard all-wheel drive capability is balanced by plush, upscale interior details making for a well-balanced, family friendly SUV. This SUV has 196,040 km. It's Gray in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 295HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Durango's trim level is GT. The 2017 Dodge Durango GT provides comfort for your adventure with heated leather seats, cruise control, and dual-zone climate control. Other features on this trim include power windows, remote keyless entry, push button start, Uconnect with Bluetooth, 2 USB ports, a heated steering wheel, a rearview camera, remote start, a universal garage door opener, and more.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4RDJDG6HC783098.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 240+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Compass
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Digital/Analog Display
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Smart Device Integration
HVAC -inc: Auxiliary Rear Heater, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench Vinyl 3rd Row Seat Front, 2 Power and Adjustable Head Restraints
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Tumble Forward Rear Seat
Mechanical
Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
180 Amp Alternator
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
3.45 Rear Axle Ratio
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
Towing w/Trailer Sway Control
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Electric Power-Assist Steering
GVWR: 2,948 kgs (6,500 lbs)
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS
650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
93.1 L Fuel Tank
1422# Maximum Payload
Safety
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear Parking Sensors
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Exterior
Deep Tinted Glass
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/body-colour surround
LED brakelights
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Laminated Glass
Black Side Windows Trim
Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Chrome Bodyside Insert and Black Wheel Well Trim
Media / Nav / Comm
6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
GPS Antenna Input
Additional Features
Leather Gear Shift Knob
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Chev Buick GMC
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
Myers Automotive Group
613-834-6397
2017 Dodge Durango