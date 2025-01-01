Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=color:rgb( 58 , 80 , 95 )>Thinking of saving money? This motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold as-is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.</span></p>

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

141,710 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn SXT

Watch This Vehicle
12761379

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn SXT

Location

Orleans Kia

2045 Mer Bleue Rd, Orleans, ON K4A 3T9

613-824-5421

  1. 12761379
  2. 12761379
  3. 12761379
  4. 12761379
  5. 12761379
  6. 12761379
  7. 12761379
  8. 12761379
  9. 12761379
  10. 12761379
  11. 12761379
  12. 12761379
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
141,710KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG0HR767749

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 141,710 KM

Vehicle Description

Thinking of saving money? This motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold as-is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Keyless Entry

Safety

Brake Assist

Additional Features

Automatic
FWD
Air Conditioning;Cruise Control;Power Windows

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Orleans Kia

Used 2021 Kia Seltos LX AWD for sale in Orleans, ON
2021 Kia Seltos LX AWD 131,586 KM $16,998 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Kia Sportage EX AWD for sale in Orleans, ON
2019 Kia Sportage EX AWD 124,510 KM $18,998 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan 35th Anniversary 2WD for sale in Orleans, ON
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan 35th Anniversary 2WD 109,695 KM $21,998 + tax & lic

Email Orleans Kia

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Orleans Kia

Orleans Kia

2045 Mer Bleue Rd, Orleans, ON K4A 3T9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-824-XXXX

(click to show)

613-824-5421

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Orleans Kia

613-824-5421

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan