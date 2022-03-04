$29,309+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Edge
SEL - AWD
Location
1221 Trim Road, Orleans, ON K4A 0G1
40,215KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8644493
- Stock #: T3045a
- VIN: 2FMPK4J83HBC50228
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic (MET)
- Interior Colour Leather - Ebony
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
Vehicle Description
Recently traded with a clean carfax report, low kilometers and second set of winter wheels. This one-owner vehicle has been well maintained! Come experience our T3 Total Transaction Transparency Service today by calling 613 841-8700 to book your safe test drive!
Vehicle Features
COLD WEATHER PACKAGE
CANADIAN TOURING PACKAGE
Magnetic (MET)
Sync 3 & Audio Syst.
Leather - Ebony
