2017 Ford Edge

40,215 KM

Details Description Features

$29,309

+ tax & licensing
Taylor Creek Volkswagen

613-903-6994

SEL - AWD

Location

1221 Trim Road, Orleans, ON K4A 0G1

40,215KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8644493
  • Stock #: T3045a
  • VIN: 2FMPK4J83HBC50228

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic (MET)
  • Interior Colour Leather - Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 40,215 KM

Vehicle Description

Recently traded with a clean carfax report, low kilometers and second set of winter wheels. This one-owner vehicle has been well maintained! Come experience our T3 Total Transaction Transparency Service today by calling 613 841-8700 to book your safe test drive!

Vehicle Features

COLD WEATHER PACKAGE
CANADIAN TOURING PACKAGE
Magnetic (MET)
Sync 3 & Audio Syst.
Leather - Ebony

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

