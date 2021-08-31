Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 7656265

7656265 Stock #: 21062

21062 VIN: 1FMCU9GD7HUD31057

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Anthracite

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 69,135 KM

Vehicle Features Packages SE AWD GLOSS BLACK WHEELS TURBO 4-CYL NAVIGATION HEATED SEATS POWER DRIVER SEAT BACK-UP CAMERA Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Temporary spare tire Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Luggage Rack Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Privacy Glass Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Power Trunk Power Liftgate Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Leather Steering Wheel Anti-Theft System Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Automatic Headlights Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Trunk Release Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Climate Control Cargo shade Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls GPS Navigation Auxiliary Audio Input SiriusXM Radio Seating Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Heated Seats Leather Seats Split Rear Seat Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Lumbar Support Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Warranty Warranty Available Balance of Factory Warranty Windows Panoramic Roof Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Navigation System Turbocharged Telematics Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor Cross-Traffic Alert

