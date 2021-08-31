Menu
2017 Ford Escape

69,135 KM

$23,395

+ tax & licensing
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

SE AWD, NAVIGATION, HEATED SEATS, BACK-UP CAMERA!

Location

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

69,135KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7656265
  • Stock #: 21062
  • VIN: 1FMCU9GD7HUD31057

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Anthracite
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 69,135 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a low-mileage, super clean, fuel-efficient, all wheel drive SUV? Look no further! This 2017 Ford Escape SE AWD has it all, including: power driver-seat, navigation, back-up camera, heated seats, power group, cruise control, air conditioning and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!

Priced at ONLY $179 bi-weekly with $0 down over 72 months at 5.99% (cost of borrowing is $1415 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $23395 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and make this Escape yours!!

Vehicle Features

SE
AWD
GLOSS BLACK WHEELS
TURBO 4-CYL
NAVIGATION
HEATED SEATS
POWER DRIVER SEAT
BACK-UP CAMERA
Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Liftgate
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cargo shade
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty
Panoramic Roof
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

