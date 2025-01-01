$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Expedition
Limited
VIN 1FMJU2AT6HEA64101
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 250264A
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Premium Sound Package, Remote Start
At a glance, Ford Expedition styling conveys the qualities expected in a full-size SUV. Strength. Durability. Safety. This 2017 Ford Expedition is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
The 2017 Ford Expedition's dynamic front end creates a look that establishes the Expedition as the flagship of Ford SUVs. But styling isn't all there is, the Expedition comes standard with many standard high end technologies and safety equipment. When it comes to delivering the capability you need, the 2017 Ford Expedition is the full-size SUV that can do it all. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Expedition's trim level is Limited. The Limited trim upgrades this SUV to a more luxurious experience. It comes with four-wheel drive, a heavy-duty trailer tow package, SYNC 3 with an 8-inch touchscreen, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Sony 12-speaker premium audio, navigation, leather seats which are heated and cooled in front, dual-zone automatic climate control, a power moonroof, a rearview camera, remote start, a power liftgate, running boards, and more.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMJU2AT6HEA64101.
We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, we're always happy to answer any of your questions.Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun , Casselman , Limoges, Crysler and beyond!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
2017 Ford Expedition