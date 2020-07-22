2017 Ford Explorer

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm Compass Integrated roof antenna Convenience Block Heater Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Power Options POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Powertrain Engine Oil Cooler Trim Black grille Suspension Sport tuned suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Exterior Front fog lamps Steel spare wheel Safety Rear child safety locks Comfort Air filtration

Additional Features Trailer Wiring Harness Cargo Net PERIMETER ALARM Black door handles Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Garage door transmitter Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Cupholder Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Electronic Transfer Case Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting 3.16 Axle Ratio Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Lip Spoiler Rear cupholder LED brakelights FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Trunk/hatch auto-latch Engine: 3.5L V6 EcoBoost Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Valet Function Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Cargo Area Concealed Storage Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Systems Monitor Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning 4 12V DC Power Outlets Roof Rack Rails Only Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels KEYPAD Auto Locking Hubs Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer 200 Amp Alternator 70.4 L Fuel Tank GVWR: 2,794 kgs (6,160 lbs) Passenger Knee Airbag 72-Amp/Hr 650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Tires: P255/50R20 AS BSW 8-Way Driver Seat 8-Way Passenger Seat Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Auxiliary Rear Heater and Headliner/Pillar Ducts Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags Back-Up Camera w/Washer Front Camera w/Washer Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access Streaming Audio 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Led Low Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Wheels: 20" Machined-Aluminum w/ Painted Pockets Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench Vinyl 3rd Row Seat Front, Power Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters, Pretensioners and 2 Rear Inflatable and Cross Traffic Alert Black Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Carbon Fibre/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Carbon Fibre/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Class III Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material BLIS Blind Spot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.