Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Ford Explorer

84,099 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-834-6397

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Explorer

2017 Ford Explorer

SPORT

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Explorer

SPORT

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2

613-834-6397

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

84,099KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5472617
  • Stock #: 400148A
  • VIN: 1FM5K8GT4HGA04954

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 84,099 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Blind Spot Monitoring, Remote Engine Start, Trailer Hitch, Aluminum Wheels

Vicentric named the Explorer Best Value In Canada. Do your researched and you'll be amazed why! This 2017 Ford Explorer is fresh on our lot in Orleans.

The 2017 Ford Explorer is Ford's answer to a mid sized suv. With standard seating for seven, the Explorer offers the perfect fit between a people mover and a stylish urban off road vehicle, equally capable of taking you to the ski hill or your office. With decent fuel efficiency and a modern cutting edge look, the Explorer needs to be on your list if your in the market for an SUV.This SUV has 84,099 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 365HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Explorer's trim level is Sport. Our Sport trim is the next model up from the Limited and is evident from its distinctive look. With exterior features such as dual stainless steel exhaust tips, a unique black grill with black door handles, black mirrors and black body inserts and 20 inch machined aluminum wheels, it immediately stands out from the Limited trim. On the inside, the Sport trim is made evident by red accent stitching, metal accents on the steering wheel, unique seats with leatherette back material, carbon fibre look instrument panel insert. Additional key upgrades from the limited include: class III trailer hitch and harness, 4 wheel disc brakes, sport tuned suspension, blind spot monitoring system, cross traffic alert rear collision, front camera with a built in washer, remote engine start and Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FM5K8GT4HGA04954.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm




Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o

Vehicle Features

Compass
Integrated roof antenna
Block Heater
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Engine Oil Cooler
Black grille
Sport tuned suspension
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Front fog lamps
Steel spare wheel
Rear child safety locks
Air filtration
Trailer Wiring Harness
Cargo Net
PERIMETER ALARM
Black door handles
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Garage door transmitter
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Cupholder
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Electronic Transfer Case
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
3.16 Axle Ratio
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
LED brakelights
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Engine: 3.5L V6 EcoBoost
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Valet Function
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Systems Monitor
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Roof Rack Rails Only
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
KEYPAD
Auto Locking Hubs
Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
200 Amp Alternator
70.4 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 2,794 kgs (6,160 lbs)
Passenger Knee Airbag
72-Amp/Hr 650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Tires: P255/50R20 AS BSW
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Auxiliary Rear Heater and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Back-Up Camera w/Washer
Front Camera w/Washer
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Streaming Audio
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Led Low Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Wheels: 20" Machined-Aluminum w/ Painted Pockets
Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench Vinyl 3rd Row Seat Front, Power Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters, Pretensioners and 2 Rear Inflatable
and Cross Traffic Alert
Black Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Carbon Fibre/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Carbon Fibre/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Class III Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
BLIS Blind Spot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

2016 Hyundai Elantra
 109,121 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Veloste...
 69,340 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Elantra
 99,217 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Orleans Chev Buick GMC

1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2

Call Dealer

613-834-XXXX

(click to show)

613-834-6397

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory