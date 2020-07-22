Vicentric named the Explorer Best Value In Canada. Do your researched and you'll be amazed why! This 2017 Ford Explorer is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
The 2017 Ford Explorer is Ford's answer to a mid sized suv. With standard seating for seven, the Explorer offers the perfect fit between a people mover and a stylish urban off road vehicle, equally capable of taking you to the ski hill or your office. With decent fuel efficiency and a modern cutting edge look, the Explorer needs to be on your list if your in the market for an SUV.This SUV has 84,099 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 365HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Explorer's trim level is Sport. Our Sport trim is the next model up from the Limited and is evident from its distinctive look. With exterior features such as dual stainless steel exhaust tips, a unique black grill with black door handles, black mirrors and black body inserts and 20 inch machined aluminum wheels, it immediately stands out from the Limited trim. On the inside, the Sport trim is made evident by red accent stitching, metal accents on the steering wheel, unique seats with leatherette back material, carbon fibre look instrument panel insert. Additional key upgrades from the limited include: class III trailer hitch and harness, 4 wheel disc brakes, sport tuned suspension, blind spot monitoring system, cross traffic alert rear collision, front camera with a built in washer, remote engine start and Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FM5K8GT4HGA04954.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
Compass
Integrated roof antenna
Block Heater
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Engine Oil Cooler
Black grille
Sport tuned suspension
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Front fog lamps
Steel spare wheel
Rear child safety locks
Air filtration
Trailer Wiring Harness
Cargo Net
PERIMETER ALARM
Black door handles
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Garage door transmitter
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Cupholder
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Electronic Transfer Case
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
3.16 Axle Ratio
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
LED brakelights
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Engine: 3.5L V6 EcoBoost
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Valet Function
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination