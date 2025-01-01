$23,995+ taxes & licensing
2017 Ford Transit Connect
XLT - SUPER LOW KM!!! POWER GROUP, SYNC!
Location
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc
1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
613-830-5676
Certified
$23,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 63,871 KM
Vehicle Description
The perfect new cargo van for your business!! This ULTRA LOW MILEAGE 2017 Ford Transit Connect is the cargo van you need to run or expand your business!! ****BUSINESS FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE****
Features include: power group, cruise control, air conditioning, bluetooth hands-free and more!
This vehicle comes Luxe certified select pre-owned, which includes: 100-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, Ontario safety certificate, Available Luxe Assurance Package, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale) and FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles)! Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD.
Priced at ONLY $299 bi-weekly with $3900 down over 36 months at 8.99% (cost of borrowing is $1899 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $23995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call and book your test drive appointment today!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
Seating
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc
613-830-5676