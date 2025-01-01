Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>The perfect new cargo van for your business!! This ULTRA LOW MILEAGE 2017 Ford Transit Connect is the cargo van you need to run or expand your business!! <span style=font-size: 24pt;>****BUSINESS FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE****</span></p><p><span style=font-size: 12pt;>Features include: power group, cruise control, air conditioning, bluetooth hands-free and more!</span></p><p><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-wrap; caret-color: #333333; background-color: #ffffff;>This vehicle comes Luxe certified select pre-owned, which includes: 100-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, Ontario safety certificate, Available Luxe Assurance Package, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale) and FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles)! </span><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; caret-color: #333333; white-space-collapse: preserve;>Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD.</span></p><p><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; caret-color: #333333; white-space-collapse: preserve;>Priced at ONLY $299 bi-weekly with $3900 down over 36 months at 8.99% (cost of borrowing is $1899 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $23995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call and book your test drive appointment today!</span></p>

2017 Ford Transit Connect

63,871 KM

Details Description Features

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Ford Transit Connect

XLT - SUPER LOW KM!!! POWER GROUP, SYNC!

Watch This Vehicle
12731166

2017 Ford Transit Connect

XLT - SUPER LOW KM!!! POWER GROUP, SYNC!

Location

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

  1. 1752013053118
  2. 1752013053628
  3. 1752013054252
  4. 1752013054883
  5. 1752013055451
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
63,871KM
Excellent Condition
VIN NM0LS7F72H1325689

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 63,871 KM

Vehicle Description

The perfect new cargo van for your business!! This ULTRA LOW MILEAGE 2017 Ford Transit Connect is the cargo van you need to run or expand your business!! ****BUSINESS FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE****

Features include: power group, cruise control, air conditioning, bluetooth hands-free and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified select pre-owned, which includes: 100-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, Ontario safety certificate, Available Luxe Assurance Package, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale) and FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles)! Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD.

Priced at ONLY $299 bi-weekly with $3900 down over 36 months at 8.99% (cost of borrowing is $1899 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $23995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call and book your test drive appointment today!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Used 2008 Lincoln MKX MKX, PANO SUNROOF, LEATHER, CHROME WHEELS! for sale in Orleans, ON
2008 Lincoln MKX MKX, PANO SUNROOF, LEATHER, CHROME WHEELS! 225,011 KM $4,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Honda HR-V EX - 4WD, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, AUTO, LOADED! for sale in Orleans, ON
2017 Honda HR-V EX - 4WD, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, AUTO, LOADED! 131,011 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Hyundai Accent GL - LOW KM, AUTO, A/C, RUST-PROOFED ANNUALLY! for sale in Orleans, ON
2012 Hyundai Accent GL - LOW KM, AUTO, A/C, RUST-PROOFED ANNUALLY! 114,022 KM $6,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-830-XXXX

(click to show)

613-830-5676

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

2017 Ford Transit Connect