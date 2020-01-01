Rear View Camera, Keyless Entry and Start, Touch Screen, Climate Control, Bluetooth



The all-new 2017 GMC Acadia mid-size SUV is designed to make a lasting impression. This 2017 GMC Acadia is fresh on our lot in Orleans.



The all-new 2017 Acadia SUV personifies GMC's Professional Grade attitude and dedication to precision. The Acadia's flexible, versatile space and functionality are seamlessly blended with style, safety, and impressive technology. The Acadia makes a strong impression with its confident stance and bold styling from front to back, and its details, big or small, make it a truly distinctive crossover vehicle. This SUV has 49639 kms. It's red in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 193HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.



Our Acadia's trim level is SLE. Our stylish Acadia SLE comes with aluminum wheels, tri zone automatic climate control, a leather wrapped steering wheel with bluetooth and cruise controls, LED accents, a 6 speaker audio system, SiriusXM radio, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, StabiliTrak and a rear view camera to assist when backing up.



Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

Additional Features Rear Vision Camera

COMPASS DISPLAY

Steering column, tilt and telescopic

Wipers, front intermittent with washers

Tool kit, road emergency

Seat adjuster, driver 8-way power

Seats, heated driver and front passenger

Alternator, 150 amps

Display, driver instrument information enhanced, one colour

Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night

Sensor, humidity and windshield temperature

Audio system feature, 6-speaker system

Door locks, rear child security

Defogger, rear-window electric

E10 Fuel capable

Air bag, Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger presence detector

Wiper, rear intermittent with washer

Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding

Air conditioning, tri-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver, right front passenger and rear seat occupants

Fog lamps, front projector type

Horn, dual-note

Exhaust, single outlet

Glass, deep-tinted (all windows, except light-tinted glass on windshield and driver- and front passenger-side glass)

Tire, compact spare, T135/70R18, blackwall

Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc, 17" front and rear

Grille, front shutters, active upper and lower

Wheel, spare, 18" x 4.5" (45.7 cm x 11.4 cm) steel

Headlamps, projector beam

Cup holders 2 in front centre console, 2 in front door panel, 2 bottle holders in front door panel, 2 in 2nd row and 2 in 3rd row, 10 total

Lamp Package, interior, deluxe

Lighting, interior with theatre dimming, cargo compartment, reading lights for front seats, second row reading lamps integrated into dome light, door-and tailgate-activated switches and illuminated entry and exit feature

Seat adjuster, passenger 2-way manual

Axle, 3.87 ratio

Engine, 2.5L DOHC 4-cylinder SIDI with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (193 hp [144 kW] @ 6300, 188 lb-ft of torque @ 4400 rpm [253.8 N-m])

GVWR, 6001 lbs (2722 kg)

Air bags, frontal and side impact for driver and front passenger driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact, driver side knee and head curtain side-impact for all rows in outboard seating positions

Liftgate, power programmable

Roof rails, Silver

Drive Mode Selector up to 5 modes available for various driving conditions

Suspension, Ride and Handling McPherson struts for front and independent 5-link rear

Console front centre with 2 cup holders and storage, includes rear storage drawer

Windows, power with driver and passenger Express-Down

Engine control, stop-start system (Included with (LCV) 2.5L DOHC 4-cylinder engine.)

Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned ...

