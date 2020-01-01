Rear View Camera, Keyless Entry and Start, Touch Screen, Climate Control, Bluetooth
The all-new 2017 GMC Acadia mid-size SUV is designed to make a lasting impression. This 2017 GMC Acadia is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
The all-new 2017 Acadia SUV personifies GMC's Professional Grade attitude and dedication to precision. The Acadia's flexible, versatile space and functionality are seamlessly blended with style, safety, and impressive technology. The Acadia makes a strong impression with its confident stance and bold styling from front to back, and its details, big or small, make it a truly distinctive crossover vehicle. This SUV has 49639 kms. It's red in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 193HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Acadia's trim level is SLE. Our stylish Acadia SLE comes with aluminum wheels, tri zone automatic climate control, a leather wrapped steering wheel with bluetooth and cruise controls, LED accents, a 6 speaker audio system, SiriusXM radio, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, StabiliTrak and a rear view camera to assist when backing up.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $173.18 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
- Powertrain
-
- Exterior
-
- TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
- Additional Features
-
- Rear Vision Camera
- COMPASS DISPLAY
- Steering column, tilt and telescopic
- Wipers, front intermittent with washers
- Tool kit, road emergency
- Seat adjuster, driver 8-way power
- Seats, heated driver and front passenger
- Alternator, 150 amps
- Display, driver instrument information enhanced, one colour
- Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
- Sensor, humidity and windshield temperature
- Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
- Door locks, rear child security
- Defogger, rear-window electric
- E10 Fuel capable
- Air bag, Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger presence detector
- Wiper, rear intermittent with washer
- Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding
- Air conditioning, tri-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver, right front passenger and rear seat occupants
- Fog lamps, front projector type
- Horn, dual-note
- Exhaust, single outlet
- Glass, deep-tinted (all windows, except light-tinted glass on windshield and driver- and front passenger-side glass)
- Tire, compact spare, T135/70R18, blackwall
- Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc, 17" front and rear
- Grille, front shutters, active upper and lower
- Wheel, spare, 18" x 4.5" (45.7 cm x 11.4 cm) steel
- Headlamps, projector beam
- Cup holders 2 in front centre console, 2 in front door panel, 2 bottle holders in front door panel, 2 in 2nd row and 2 in 3rd row, 10 total
- Lamp Package, interior, deluxe
- Lighting, interior with theatre dimming, cargo compartment, reading lights for front seats, second row reading lamps integrated into dome light, door-and tailgate-activated switches and illuminated entry and exit feature
- Seat adjuster, passenger 2-way manual
- Axle, 3.87 ratio
- Engine, 2.5L DOHC 4-cylinder SIDI with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (193 hp [144 kW] @ 6300, 188 lb-ft of torque @ 4400 rpm [253.8 N-m])
- GVWR, 6001 lbs (2722 kg)
- Air bags, frontal and side impact for driver and front passenger driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact, driver side knee and head curtain side-impact for all rows in outboard seating positions
- Liftgate, power programmable
- Roof rails, Silver
- Drive Mode Selector up to 5 modes available for various driving conditions
- Suspension, Ride and Handling McPherson struts for front and independent 5-link rear
- Console front centre with 2 cup holders and storage, includes rear storage drawer
- Windows, power with driver and passenger Express-Down
- Engine control, stop-start system (Included with (LCV) 2.5L DOHC 4-cylinder engine.)
- Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned ...
