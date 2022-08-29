$30,000+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$30,000
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-834-6397
2017 GMC Acadia
2017 GMC Acadia
SLT - Leather Seats - Power Liftgate
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
613-834-6397
$30,000
+ taxes & licensing
110,308KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9114610
- Stock #: C1070
- VIN: 1GKKNVLS4HZ248946
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 110,308 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2017 GMC Acadia is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
The all-new 2017 Acadia SUV personifies GMC's Professional Grade attitude and dedication to precision. The Acadia's flexible, versatile space and functionality are seamlessly blended with style, safety, and impressive technology. The Acadia makes a strong impression with its confident stance and bold styling from front to back, and its details, big or small, make it a truly distinctive crossover vehicle. This SUV has 110,308 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Acadia's trim level is SLT. With excellent standard features like a power liftgate, bluetooth connectivity, SiriusXM, an 8-way power driver seat and rear view camera, the Acadia SLT adds many luxurious features to the list. These include a Bose 8-speaker premium sound system, a power passenger seat, advanced all-wheel drive, rear park assist, lane change alerts, blind zone detection and perforated leather heated seats. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Blind Spot Detection, Power Liftgate, Rear View Camera, Rear Park Assist, Bluetooth, Touch Screen.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $249.14 with $0 down for 72 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
Leather Seats
remote start
COMPASS DISPLAY
Steering column, tilt and telescopic
Seats, heated driver and front passenger
Sensor, humidity and windshield temperature
Defogger, rear-window electric
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable
Display, driver instrument information enhanced, multi-colour
Seat adjuster, front passenger, 8-way power
Seat adjuster, power passenger lumbar control
Cup holders 2 in front centre console, 2 in front door panel, 2 bottle holders in front door panel, 2 in 2nd row and 2 in 3rd row, 10 total
Lamp Package, interior, deluxe
Lighting, interior with theatre dimming, cargo compartment, reading lights for front seats, second row reading lamps integrated into dome light, door-and tailgate-activated switches and illuminated entry and exit feature
Power outlet, 120-volt, 3-prong household style located on the rear of centre console
Windows, power with driver and passenger Express-Down
Console front centre with 2 cup holders and storage, includes rear storage drawer (Excludes (GAT) All Terrain.)
Air conditioning, tri-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver, right front passenger and rear seat occupants (Dual-zone climate control when (GAT) All Terrain is ordered. Tri-zone climate control on all other models.)
Bluetooth
Audio system feature, Bose premium 8-speaker system with sub-woofer
Rear View Camera
Rear Park Assist
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rear Vision Camera
Door locks, rear child security
Air bag, Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger presence detector
Horn, dual-note
Air bags, frontal and side impact for driver and front passenger driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact, driver side knee and head curtain side-impact for all rows in outboard seating positions
Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned ...
Power Liftgate
Wipers, front intermittent with washers
Wiper, rear intermittent with washer
Fog lamps, front projector type
Glass, deep-tinted (all windows, except light-tinted glass on windshield and driver- and front passenger-side glass)
Tire, compact spare, T135/70R18, blackwall
Wheel, spare, 18" x 4.5" (45.7 cm x 11.4 cm) steel
Headlamps, projector beam
Liftgate, power programmable
Roof rails, Silver
Tool kit, road emergency
E10 Fuel capable
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc, 17" front and rear
GVWR, 6001 lbs (2722 kg)
Engine, 3.6L V6, SIDI, DOHC with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (310 hp [231.1 kW] @ 6600 rpm, 271 lb-ft of torque @ 5000 rpm [365.9 N-m])
Drive Mode Selector up to 5 modes available for various driving conditions
Suspension, Ride and Handling McPherson struts for front and independent 5-link rear
Touch Screen
Blind Spot Detection
Axle, 3.16 ratio (Included and only available with (LGX) 3.6L V6 engine.)
Alternator, 155 amps (Included and only available with (LGX) 3.6L V6 engine without (V92) Trailering Package.)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Chev Buick GMC
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2