<p>Have a look at this fun and sporty Honda Civic hatchback!! It has everything you need including: automatic transmission, heated seats, bluetooth hands-free, cloth, alloy wheels, power group, cruise control, remote keyless, back-up camera, touch-screen radio and more!</p><p><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-wrap; caret-color: #333333; background-color: #ffffff;>This vehicle comes Luxe certified select pre-owned, which includes: 100-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, Ontario safety certificate, Available Luxe Assurance Package, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale) and FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles)! </span><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; caret-color: #333333; white-space-collapse: preserve;>Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD. <strong>**<em>Ask about our U-select Standard Plus Extended Powertrain Warranty Covearge!!**</em> </strong></span><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; caret-color: #333333; white-space-collapse: preserve;><strong>Proudly </strong></span><strong><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; caret-color: #333333; white-space-collapse: preserve;>Family Owned and Operated in the Orleans community for over 16 years!</span></strong></p><p><strong><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; caret-color: #333333; white-space-collapse: preserve;>Priced at ONLY $177 bi-weekly with $500 down ove 48 months at 7.99% (cost of borrowing is $1899 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $15995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!</span></strong></p>

2017 Honda Civic

144,091 KM

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Honda Civic

HATCH, AUTO, ALLOYS, HEATED SEATS, BACK-UP CAM!!

2017 Honda Civic

HATCH, AUTO, ALLOYS, HEATED SEATS, BACK-UP CAM!!

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
144,091KM
Excellent Condition
VIN SHHFK7H29HU306886

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 144,091 KM

Have a look at this fun and sporty Honda Civic hatchback!! It has everything you need including: automatic transmission, heated seats, bluetooth hands-free, cloth, alloy wheels, power group, cruise control, remote keyless, back-up camera, touch-screen radio and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified select pre-owned, which includes: 100-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, Ontario safety certificate, Available Luxe Assurance Package, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale) and FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles)! Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD. **Ask about our U-select Standard Plus Extended Powertrain Warranty Covearge!!** Proudly Family Owned and Operated in the Orleans community for over 16 years!

Priced at ONLY $177 bi-weekly with $500 down ove 48 months at 7.99% (cost of borrowing is $1899 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $15995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Warranty Available

Climate Control

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
613-830-5676

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

2017 Honda Civic