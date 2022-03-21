Menu
2017 Honda Civic

44,753 KM

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

2017 Honda Civic

2017 Honda Civic

SPORT MODEL! - LOW KM! AUTO, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS

2017 Honda Civic

SPORT MODEL! - LOW KM! AUTO, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS

Location

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

44,753KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8665609
  • Stock #: 22004-1
  • VIN: SHHFK7H45HU305381

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 44,753 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a low-mileage Honda Civic Sport hatchback? Look no further, this is the one for you!! Features include: automatic/CVT transmission, power group, sunroof, heated seats, apple car play, back-up camera, bluetooth hands-free, alloy wheels, winter tires on rims and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!

Priced at ONLY $199 bi-weekly with $0 down over 72 months at 6.99% (cost of borrowing is $1415 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $25995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!

Vehicle Features

SUNROOF
AUTOMATIC
BLUETOOTH
HATCHBACK
TOUCH-SCREEN RADIO
APPLE CAR PLAY
REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY
HEATED SEATS
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay
Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

