Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Check out this FRESH trade-in 2017 Honda HR-V EX 4WD!!! Features include: power sunroof, heated seats, back-up camera, alloy wheels, bluetooth hands-free, touch-screen radio, power group, air conditioning and more!</p><p><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-wrap; caret-color: #333333; background-color: #ffffff;>This vehicle comes Luxe certified select pre-owned, which includes: 100-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, Ontario safety certificate, Available Luxe Assurance Package, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale) and FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles)! </span><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; caret-color: #333333; white-space-collapse: preserve;>Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD.</span></p><p><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; caret-color: #333333; white-space-collapse: preserve;>Priced at ONLY $159 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 60 months at 8.99% (cost of borrowing is $1899 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $17995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!</span></p>

2017 Honda HR-V

131,011 KM

Details Description Features

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Honda HR-V

EX - 4WD, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, AUTO, LOADED!

Watch This Vehicle
12726801

2017 Honda HR-V

EX - 4WD, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, AUTO, LOADED!

Location

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

  1. 1751930381685
  2. 1751930382167
  3. 1751930382585
  4. 1751930383029
  5. 1751930383468
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
131,011KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3CZRU6H54HM103861

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 131,011 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this FRESH trade-in 2017 Honda HR-V EX 4WD!!! Features include: power sunroof, heated seats, back-up camera, alloy wheels, bluetooth hands-free, touch-screen radio, power group, air conditioning and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified select pre-owned, which includes: 100-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, Ontario safety certificate, Available Luxe Assurance Package, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale) and FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles)! Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD.

Priced at ONLY $159 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 60 months at 8.99% (cost of borrowing is $1899 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $17995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Used 2011 Lexus RX 350 SPORT TRIM, SUROOF, NAV, RUST-PROOFED ANNUALLY! for sale in Orleans, ON
2011 Lexus RX 350 SPORT TRIM, SUROOF, NAV, RUST-PROOFED ANNUALLY! 180,011 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van ONLY 53K!! POWER GROUP, BACK-UP CAM!! for sale in Orleans, ON
2021 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van ONLY 53K!! POWER GROUP, BACK-UP CAM!! 53,667 KM $34,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Subaru Crosstrek Convenience - LOW KM! EYESIGHT, AWD, BACK-UP CAM! for sale in Orleans, ON
2020 Subaru Crosstrek Convenience - LOW KM! EYESIGHT, AWD, BACK-UP CAM! 53,967 KM $24,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-830-XXXX

(click to show)

613-830-5676

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

2017 Honda HR-V