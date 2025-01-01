Menu
2017 Honda Odyssey

149,397 KM

Details Description Features

2017 Honda Odyssey

4dr Wgn EX-L w/RES

13060265

2017 Honda Odyssey

4dr Wgn EX-L w/RES

Location

Orleans Mitsubishi

1485 Youville Dr, Orléans, ON K1C 4R1

613-702-4412

Used
149,397KM
VIN 5FNRL5H65HB503136

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 4380B
  • Mileage 149,397 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2017 Honda Odyssey EX-L in elegant gray offers a seamless ride with its FWD drivetrain and smooth automatic transmission. This van's handling is designed to provide a comfortable and controlled driving experience, making it perfect for family adventures and daily commutes alike. The exterior boasts sophisticated alloy wheels that complement its practical yet stylish design. Inside, youre greeted by luxurious leather seats that enhance comfort for all passengers, while the sunroof/moonroof adds an airy and open feel. The Odyssey's spacious interior is crafted to accommodate every passenger with ease, ensuring an enjoyable ride for everyone. Equipped with advanced technology, this minivan features a modern backup camera and Bluetooth connection for seamless connectivity on the go. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry and the security of lane assist and parking sensors. Safety is further ensured with brake assista crucial feature that adds peace of mind on every journey. The power seats and windows offer effortless customization for driver and passengers. Stay entertained with satellite radio and smart device integration, providing a wide variety of entertainment choices to everyone on board. Perfect for growing families or those who simply require extra space and comfort, the 2017 Honda Odyssey EX-L is designed to meet your driving needs with sophistication and reliability. Contact us today to learn more about this exceptional van and take it for a test drive.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Rear seat centre armrest
Trunk/hatch auto-latch

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Power Liftgate
POWER MOONROOF

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Air Conditioning
Front dual zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Rear Audio Controls
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
A/V remote

Trim

Leather upholstery

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Convenience

Speed Sensitive Wipers
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Additional Features

Rear Entertainment System
Panic Alarm
Headphones
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Driver seat mounted armrest
Passenger seat mounted armrest
Reclining 3rd row seat
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Cylinder Deactivation
Rear beverage holders
Turning Radius: 5.6m (18.4')
Variable Valve Control
Number of Valves: 24
Drive Type: Front-Wheel
Seat upholstery: leather
Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic
Variable intake manifold
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Rear seats: split-bench
Mode Select Transmission
Speakers: 7
Number of doors: 4
3rd row seats: split-bench
Cylinder configuration: V-6
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
Door mirrors: body-colour
Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Engine displacement: 3.5 L
1st row LCD monitors: 1
Towing capacity: 1,588kg (3,501lbs)
Max seating capacity: 8
Fuel tank capacity: 79.5L
Rear cargo: power liftgate
Left rear passenger door: power sliding
Right rear passenger: power sliding
Fuel economy city: 12.3L/100 km
Compression ratio: 11.50 to 1
Front tires: 235/65TR17.0
Rear tires: 235/65TR17.0
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Fuel economy highway: 8.6L/100 km
Removable floor console
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Wheel size: 17
Exterior parking camera rear
Exterior parking camera right
Primary LCD size: 8.0
Lane departure: warning
Forward collision: warning
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth HandsFreeLink
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Parking sensors: front and rear
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Front headroom: 972mm (38.3)
Torque: 262 lb.-ft. @ 4,700RPM
Horsepower: 280hp @ 6,000RPM
Engine torque: 262 lb.-ft. @ 4,700RPM
Engine bore x stroke: 89.0mm x 93.0mm (3.50 x 3.66)
Front legroom: 1,040mm (40.9)
Fuel economy combined: 10.7L/100 km
GVWR: 2,730kg (6,019lbs)
Internal memory capacity (GB): 2 GB
Rear headroom: 1,001mm (39.4)
Wheelbase: 3,000mm (118.1)
Ground clearance (max): 151mm (5.9)
Exterior body width: 2,011mm (79.2)
Exterior height: 1,737mm (68.4)
Rear legroom: 1,038mm (40.9)
3rd row legroom: 1,077mm (42.4)
3rd row headroom: 966mm (38.0)
Front hiproom: 1,479mm (58.2)
Rear hiproom: 1,680mm (66.1)
3rd row hiproom: 1,230mm (48.4)
Front shoulder room: 1,637mm (64.4)
3rd row shoulder room: 1,546mm (60.9)
Smart device integration: HondaLink
Passenger volume: 4,817L (170.1 cu.ft.)
Rear shoulder room: 1,608mm (63.3)
Curb weight: 2,067kg (4,557lbs)
Exterior length: 5,153mm (202.9)
Appearance: analog
Compressor: Not Available
Engine litres: 3.5L
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Moonroof sunshade: manual
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
2nd row sun blinds
2nd row entertainment LCD monitors: 1
Interior rear cargo volume: 1,087 L (38 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 4,205 L (148 cu.ft.)
Blind-Spot View Monitor: right
CD-R compatible

Orleans Mitsubishi

Orleans Mitsubishi

1485 Youville Dr, Orléans, ON K1C 4R1

2017 Honda Odyssey