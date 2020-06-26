Menu
$12,800

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-834-6397

2017 Hyundai Elantra

2017 Hyundai Elantra

GL

2017 Hyundai Elantra

GL

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2

613-834-6397

$12,800

+ taxes & licensing

  82,000KM
  Used
  Listing ID: 5310821
  Stock #: 400627A
  VIN: KMHD84LF9HU391103
Exterior Colour
Blue
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Rear View Camera, Blind Spot Detection, Aluminum Wheels, Heated Steering Wheel

The 2017 Hyundai Elantra is one of the most refined economy cars on the road. - The Car Connection. This 2017 Hyundai Elantra is fresh on our lot in Orleans.

The all-new 2017 Elantra is a groundbreaking vehicle, designed to bring new levels of sophistication to compact car customers. Hyundai's engineers set out to achieve a new standard for rigidity with a structure heavily composed of our Advanced High Strength Steel also known as the SUPERSTRUCTURE, which delivers a new level of ride comfort with smooth and precise handling and enhanced safety.This sedan has 82,000 kms. It's blue in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 147HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Elantra's trim level is GL. Get ready for more fun with Elantra GL. It offers a wide array of pampering and exciting features like aluminum alloy wheels, heated steering wheel, leather-wrapped steering wheel and gearshift knob, cruise control, automatic headlights, LED daytime running lights, LED side mirror turn signal indicators, power windows with driver's auto up/down and pinch protection, illuminated vanity mirrors with extensions, bluetooth, SiriusXM satellite radio, a 7-in touchscreen display with rearview camera and Android Auto, a 3.5-in Mono TFT LCD instrument panel display, blind spot detection, rear cross-traffic alert, and more.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $89.03 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.


Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Safety
  • Driver Knee Airbag
  • Rear child safety locks
Convenience
  • Variable Intermittent Wipers
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Comfort
  • glove box
  • Manual air conditioning
  • Air filtration
Trim
  • Body-coloured door handles
Suspension
  • Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Exterior
  • Steel spare wheel
Additional Features
  • PERIMETER ALARM
  • Front-wheel drive
  • Driver foot rest
  • Front map lights
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • driver seat
  • Front Centre Armrest
  • 120 amp alternator
  • Outside temp gauge
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • Front Cupholder
  • Front Anti-Roll Bar
  • Day-Night Rearview Mirror
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Single stainless steel exhaust
  • Rear cupholder
  • Light tinted glass
  • Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper
  • Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
  • Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
  • Trunk Rear Cargo Access
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • 2 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
  • Redundant Digital Speedometer
  • Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • Analog Display
  • Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
  • Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
  • Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
  • Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
  • 53 L Fuel Tank
  • Black Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
  • 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
  • Smart Device Integration
  • 3.06 Axle Ratio
  • Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
  • Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
  • Blind Spot
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
  • Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
  • Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
  • Streaming Audio
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
  • Engine: 2.0L MPI Atkinson In-Line 4-Cylinder
  • 60-Amp/Hr 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manually adjustable driver seat, 6-way manually adjustable front passenger seat, driver's and passenger's seat height adjuster (pump device) and front passenger seatback pocket
  • Rear Collision Warning
  • Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/OD & SHIFTRONIC -inc: manual shift mode and lock-up torque converter
  • Tires: P205/55R16 All-Season
  • Black Grille w/Metal-Look Accents
  • Wheels: 16" x 6.5"J Aluminum-Alloy
  • Passenger Seat
  • Radio: AM/FM/XM/MP3 Audio System w/6 Speakers -inc: 7.0" touch-screen display w/Android Auto, iPod/USB auxiliary connectivity, rearview camera w/dynamic guidelines, in-glass AM/FM antenna, roof-mounted XM antenna (body colour) and Bluetooth hands-free ...
  • FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
  • Leather/Piano Black Gear Shifter Material

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Orleans Chev Buick GMC

1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2

613-834-6397

