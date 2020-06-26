Safety Driver Knee Airbag

Rear child safety locks Convenience Variable Intermittent Wipers

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Comfort glove box

Manual air conditioning

Air filtration Trim Body-coloured door handles Suspension Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs Exterior Steel spare wheel

Additional Features PERIMETER ALARM

Front-wheel drive

Driver foot rest

Front map lights

Front license plate bracket

Full Cloth Headliner

driver seat

Front Centre Armrest

120 amp alternator

Outside temp gauge

CLEARCOAT PAINT

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers

Front Cupholder

Front Anti-Roll Bar

Day-Night Rearview Mirror

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Single stainless steel exhaust

Rear cupholder

Light tinted glass

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column

Cargo Space Lights

Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim

Delayed Accessory Power

Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts

Body-Coloured Front Bumper

Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo

Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster

Fully Galvanized Steel Panels

Trunk Rear Cargo Access

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

2 12V DC Power Outlets

Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator

Redundant Digital Speedometer

Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

Analog Display

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode

Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel

Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent

53 L Fuel Tank

Black Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim

60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat

Smart Device Integration

3.06 Axle Ratio

Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins

Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets

Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls

Blind Spot

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror

Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents

Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel

Streaming Audio

Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

Engine: 2.0L MPI Atkinson In-Line 4-Cylinder

60-Amp/Hr 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manually adjustable driver seat, 6-way manually adjustable front passenger seat, driver's and passenger's seat height adjuster (pump device) and front passenger seatback pocket

Rear Collision Warning

Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/OD & SHIFTRONIC -inc: manual shift mode and lock-up torque converter

Tires: P205/55R16 All-Season

Black Grille w/Metal-Look Accents

Wheels: 16" x 6.5"J Aluminum-Alloy

Passenger Seat

Radio: AM/FM/XM/MP3 Audio System w/6 Speakers -inc: 7.0" touch-screen display w/Android Auto, iPod/USB auxiliary connectivity, rearview camera w/dynamic guidelines, in-glass AM/FM antenna, roof-mounted XM antenna (body colour) and Bluetooth hands-free ...

FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access

Leather/Piano Black Gear Shifter Material

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.