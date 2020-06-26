+ taxes & licensing
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
Rear View Camera, Blind Spot Detection, Aluminum Wheels, Heated Steering Wheel
The 2017 Hyundai Elantra is one of the most refined economy cars on the road. - The Car Connection. This 2017 Hyundai Elantra is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
The all-new 2017 Elantra is a groundbreaking vehicle, designed to bring new levels of sophistication to compact car customers. Hyundai's engineers set out to achieve a new standard for rigidity with a structure heavily composed of our Advanced High Strength Steel also known as the SUPERSTRUCTURE, which delivers a new level of ride comfort with smooth and precise handling and enhanced safety.This sedan has 82,000 kms. It's blue in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 147HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Elantra's trim level is GL. Get ready for more fun with Elantra GL. It offers a wide array of pampering and exciting features like aluminum alloy wheels, heated steering wheel, leather-wrapped steering wheel and gearshift knob, cruise control, automatic headlights, LED daytime running lights, LED side mirror turn signal indicators, power windows with driver's auto up/down and pinch protection, illuminated vanity mirrors with extensions, bluetooth, SiriusXM satellite radio, a 7-in touchscreen display with rearview camera and Android Auto, a 3.5-in Mono TFT LCD instrument panel display, blind spot detection, rear cross-traffic alert, and more.
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2