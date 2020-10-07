Menu
2017 Hyundai Elantra

34,149 KM

$15,495

+ tax & licensing
$15,495

+ taxes & licensing

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

2017 Hyundai Elantra

2017 Hyundai Elantra

GL, HEATED SEATS & STEERING WHEEL, BACK-UP CAMERA!

2017 Hyundai Elantra

GL, HEATED SEATS & STEERING WHEEL, BACK-UP CAMERA!

Location

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale Price

$15,495

+ taxes & licensing

34,149KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 6127056
  Stock #: 20093
  VIN: KMHD84LF1HU396439

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 34,149 KM

Vehicle Description

IN TRANSIT TO OUR DEALERSHIP! CHECK OUT THIS LOW MILEAGE ELANTRA!! This 2017 Hyundai Elantra GL features an automatic transmission, heated seats & steering wheel, back-up camera, black alloy rims & so much more! Luxe certified pre-owned includes: 180-point inspection & reconditioning with a safety, interior/exterior detail clean, Carfax vehicle history report, balance of manufactors warranty, & full tank of fuel on delivery! ONLY $118 bi-weekly w/ $0 down for 72 months @ 5.99% A.P.R. (C.O.B. $1415/$10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $15,495 (both prices plus hst & licensing). IN TRANSIT, CALL & RESERVE TODAY!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

