This vehicle is Safety Certified.
IN TRANSIT TO OUR DEALERSHIP! CHECK OUT THIS LOW MILEAGE ELANTRA!! This 2017 Hyundai Elantra GL features an automatic transmission, heated seats & steering wheel, back-up camera, black alloy rims & so much more! Luxe certified pre-owned includes: 180-point inspection & reconditioning with a safety, interior/exterior detail clean, Carfax vehicle history report, balance of manufactors warranty, & full tank of fuel on delivery! ONLY $118 bi-weekly w/ $0 down for 72 months @ 5.99% A.P.R. (C.O.B. $1415/$10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $15,495 (both prices plus hst & licensing). IN TRANSIT, CALL & RESERVE TODAY!
