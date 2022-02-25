$17,709 + taxes & licensing 5 5 , 2 5 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8418981

8418981 Stock #: T2968a

T2968a VIN: KMHD84LF9HU426125

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Polar White

Interior Colour Cloth - Black

Body Style Sedan

Transmission Automatic

Stock # T2968a

Mileage 55,251 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.