2017 Hyundai Elantra

55,251 KM

Details Description

$17,709

+ tax & licensing
$17,709

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Creek Volkswagen

613-903-6994

2017 Hyundai Elantra

2017 Hyundai Elantra

Sedan GLS

2017 Hyundai Elantra

Sedan GLS

Location

Taylor Creek Volkswagen

1221 Trim Road, Orleans, ON K4A 0G1

613-903-6994

$17,709

+ taxes & licensing

55,251KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8418981
  • Stock #: T2968a
  • VIN: KMHD84LF9HU426125

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Polar White
  • Interior Colour Cloth - Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # T2968a
  • Mileage 55,251 KM

Vehicle Description

Recently traded one owner sedan with a clean carfax! Vehicle also comes with a second set of winter wheels. Come experience our T3 Total, Transaction Transparency treatment today by calling 613 841-8700 to book your safe test drive!

Taylor Creek Volkswagen

Taylor Creek Volkswagen

1221 Trim Road, Orleans, ON K4A 0G1

613-903-6994

