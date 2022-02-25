$17,709+ tax & licensing
$17,709
+ taxes & licensing
Taylor Creek Volkswagen
613-903-6994
2017 Hyundai Elantra
Sedan GLS
Taylor Creek Volkswagen
1221 Trim Road, Orleans, ON K4A 0G1
55,251KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8418981
- Stock #: T2968a
- VIN: KMHD84LF9HU426125
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Polar White
- Interior Colour Cloth - Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # T2968a
- Mileage 55,251 KM
Vehicle Description
Recently traded one owner sedan with a clean carfax! Vehicle also comes with a second set of winter wheels. Come experience our T3 Total, Transaction Transparency treatment today by calling 613 841-8700 to book your safe test drive!
