<p>Thinking of saving money? This motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold as-is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. We will also provide the estimate for repairs.</p>

228,394 KM

Sport AWD 4dr 2.4L Premium

Orleans Kia

2045 Mer Bleue Rd, Orleans, ON K4A 3T9

613-824-5421

Used
228,394KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5XYZUDLB2HG476773

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 4101A
  • Mileage 228,394 KM

Power Windows
Power Seats

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Heated Seats

Alloy Wheels

BACKUP CAMERA

AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2045 Mer Bleue Rd, Orleans, ON K4A 3T9

613-824-XXXX

613-824-5421

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe