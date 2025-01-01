$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport 2.4L FWD
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport 2.4L FWD
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
613-824-8550
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
111,960KM
VIN 5XYZT3LB8HG478640
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 111,960 KM
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Fog Lights, Remote Keyless Entry
Striking exterior features make this Hyundai Santa Fe Sport a great statement on the road. This 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
Hyundai designed this Santa Fe Sport to feed your spirit of adventure with a blend of versatility, luxury, safety, and security. It takes a spacious interior and wraps it inside a dynamic shape that turns heads. Under the hood, the engine combines robust power with remarkable fuel efficiency. For one attractive vehicle that does it all, this Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is a smart choice. This SUV has 111,960 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Santa Fe Sport's trim level is 2.4L FWD. Go ahead and make a to-do list for your family or friends, the Santa Fe Sport 2.4L FWD was built to accomplish your ambitious plans. As the entry point to the Santa Fe Sport lineup, the 2.4L has an impressive list of standard features that include aluminum alloy wheels, heated front seats, 40/20/40 split-folding 2nd-row seats, air conditioning with manual climate control, power windows, power locks, steering wheel mounted cruise control, fog lights, automatic headlights with LED daytime running lights, trailer pre-wiring, roof rack rails, remote keyless entry with alarm, AM/FM/SiriusXM stereo with CD/MP3 player, 6-speaker audio system with 5-in touchscreen and rear view camera, Bluetooth, and iPod/USB auxiliary connectivity.
We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, we're always happy to answer any of your questions.Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun , Casselman , Limoges, Crysler and beyond!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, we're always happy to answer any of your questions.Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun , Casselman , Limoges, Crysler and beyond!
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Nissan
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-824-8550
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe