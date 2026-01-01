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<b>Navigation, Sunroof, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Detection!</b><br> <br> This Hyundai Santa Fe Sport still does what good crossover SUVs do best. It delivers flexible space, decent performance, and great value. This 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is fresh on our lot in Orleans.<br> <br>Hyundai designed this Santa Fe Sport to feed your spirit of adventure with a blend of versatility, luxury, safety, and security. It takes a spacious interior and wraps it inside a dynamic shape that turns heads. Under the hood, the engine combines robust power with remarkable fuel efficiency. For one attractive vehicle that does it all, this Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is a smart choice.<br> <br>Its nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=k3gVVk1oEYpm7XgPwqYiAPaoUp9YM0rE target=_blank>CARFAX Report</a>. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. <br> <br> Our Santa Fe Sports trim level is 2.4L Luxury AWD. Whatever your plans are, carry them out in style with Santa Fe Sport 2.4 Luxury. Equipped with all the features found on the SE, this model is also equipped with opulent features such as a 12-speaker Infinity audio system, and an 8-in touchscreen navigation system with rearview camera, sliding second-row seats, drivers Integrated Memory System, proximity keyless entry with push-button ignition and a smart power tailgate. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Detection, Power Tailgate.<br> <br/><br>We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, were always happy to answer any of your questions.Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun , Casselman , Limoges, Crysler and beyond! Call us at (613) 824-8550 or use the Get More Info button for more information. Please see dealer for details. The vehicle may not be exactly as shown. The selling price includes all fees, licensing & taxes are extra. OMVIC licensed.Find out why Myers Orleans Nissan is Ottawas number one rated Nissan dealership for customer satisfaction! We take pride in offering our clients exceptional bilingual customer service throughout our sales, service and parts departments. Located just off highway 174 at the Jean DÀrc exit, in the Orleans Auto Mall, we have a huge selection of Used vehicles and our professional team will help you find the Nissan that fits both your lifestyle and budget. And if we dont have it here, we will find it or you! Visit or call us today.<br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

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2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.4L Luxury AWD

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14175664

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.4L Luxury AWD

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8

613-824-8550

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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VIN 5NMZUDLB5HH045172

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Sunroof, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Detection!

This Hyundai Santa Fe Sport still does what good crossover SUVs do best. It delivers flexible space, decent performance, and great value. This 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is fresh on our lot in Orleans.

Hyundai designed this Santa Fe Sport to feed your spirit of adventure with a blend of versatility, luxury, safety, and security. It takes a spacious interior and wraps it inside a dynamic shape that turns heads. Under the hood, the engine combines robust power with remarkable fuel efficiency. For one attractive vehicle that does it all, this Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is a smart choice.

It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Santa Fe Sport's trim level is 2.4L Luxury AWD. Whatever your plans are, carry them out in style with Santa Fe Sport 2.4 Luxury. Equipped with all the features found on the SE, this model is also equipped with opulent features such as a 12-speaker Infinity audio system, and an 8-in touchscreen navigation system with rearview camera, sliding second-row seats, driver's Integrated Memory System, proximity keyless entry with push-button ignition and a smart power tailgate. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Detection, Power Tailgate.


We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, we're always happy to answer any of your questions.Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun , Casselman , Limoges, Crysler and beyond! Call us at (613) 824-8550 or use the Get More Info button for more information. Please see dealer for details. The vehicle may not be exactly as shown. The selling price includes all fees, licensing & taxes are extra. OMVIC licensed.Find out why Myers Orleans Nissan is Ottawa's number one rated Nissan dealership for customer satisfaction! We take pride in offering our clients exceptional bilingual customer service throughout our sales, service and parts departments. Located just off highway 174 at the Jean DÀrc exit, in the Orleans Auto Mall, we have a huge selection of Used vehicles and our professional team will help you find the Nissan that fits both your lifestyle and budget. And if we don't have it here, we will find it or you! Visit or call us today.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Sunroof
Power Tailgate

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

Navigation
Rear View Camera

Additional Features

Blind Spot Detection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Orleans Nissan

1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
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613-824-8550

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe