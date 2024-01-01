Menu
* ALL WHEEL DRIVE * NAVIGATION SYSTEM * REMOTE STARTER * SUNROOF * HEATED LEATHER SEATS * BACK UP CAMERA * PUSH TO START BUTTON * INFINITY SOUND SYSTEM * BLIND SIDE WARNING * POWER TAILGATE * DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL SYSTEM

2017 Hyundai Tucson

131,036 KM

$15,222

+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Tucson

AWD 4DR 2.0L LUXURY

2017 Hyundai Tucson

AWD 4DR 2.0L LUXURY

Orleans Mitsubishi

1485 Youville Dr, Orléans, ON K1C 4R1

613-702-4412

$15,222

+ taxes & licensing

Used
131,036KM
VIN KM8J3CA41HU577005

  • Exterior Colour Coliseum Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3998A
  • Mileage 131,036 KM

* ALL WHEEL DRIVE * NAVIGATION SYSTEM * REMOTE STARTER * SUNROOF * HEATED LEATHER SEATS * BACK UP CAMERA * PUSH TO START BUTTON * INFINITY SOUND SYSTEM * BLIND SIDE WARNING * POWER TAILGATE * DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL SYSTEM

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Rear seat centre armrest
Trunk/hatch auto-latch

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Power Liftgate
Front fog lights
Perimeter/approach lights

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C

Leather upholstery

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Power Driver Seat

POWER MOONROOF

Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Engine Displacement: 2.0 L
Engine Litres: 2.0L
Seat upholstery: leather
Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic
Variable intake manifold
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Roof rack: rails only
Speakers: 8
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Towing capacity: 454kg (1,001lbs)
Engine location: front
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
Door mirrors: body-colour
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Turning radius: 5.3m (17.4')
Parking sensors: rear
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Rear cargo: power liftgate
Manual-shift auto: SHIFTRONIC
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Fuel tank capacity: 66.0L
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Fuel economy highway: 9.1L/100 km
Compression ratio: 11.50 to 1
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
GVWR: 2,150kg (4,740lbs)
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Front tires: 225/60HR17.0
Rear tires: 225/60HR17.0
Fuel economy city: 11.0L/100 km
Passenger volume: 2,894L (102.2 cu.ft.)
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Speaker type: Infinity
Wheel size: 17
Exterior parking camera rear
Primary LCD size: 8.0
Front headroom: 963mm (37.9)
CD-MP3 decoder
Smart device integration: Android Auto/Apple CarPlay
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Engine bore x stroke: 81.0mm x 97.0mm (3.19 x 3.82)
Drive type: all-wheel
Wheelbase: 2,670mm (105.1)
Rear legroom: 970mm (38.2)
Front shoulder room: 1,450mm (57.1)
Rear shoulder room: 1,410mm (55.5)
Fuel economy combined: 10.2L/100 km
Exterior body width: 1,850mm (72.8)
Blind spot: Blind Spot Detection warning
Ground clearance (min): 162mm (6.4)
Torque: 151 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM
Horsepower: 164hp @ 6,200RPM
Exterior length: 4,475mm (176.2)
Engine horsepower: 164hp @ 6,200RPM
Engine torque: 151 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM
Exterior height: 1,650mm (65.0)
Front legroom: 1,129mm (44.4)
Rear headroom: 969mm (38.1)
Front hiproom: 1,413mm (55.6)
Rear hiproom: 1,384mm (54.5)
Rear collision: Rear Cross Traffic Alert warning
Curb weight: 1,634kg (3,602lbs)
Appearance: analog
Compressor: Not Available
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Moonroof sunshade: power
Interior rear cargo volume: 877 L (31 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 1,752 L (62 cu.ft.)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Orleans Mitsubishi

Orleans Mitsubishi

1485 Youville Dr, Orléans, ON K1C 4R1

613-702-4412

$15,222

+ taxes & licensing

Orleans Mitsubishi

613-702-4412

2017 Hyundai Tucson