2017 Jeep Cherokee
4WD 4dr North
Location
Orleans Mitsubishi
1485 Youville Dr, Orléans, ON K1C 4R1
613-702-4412
Used
79,197KM
VIN 1C4PJMCS8HW619051
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 4229A
- Mileage 79,197 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Rear side impact airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Speed Control
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Rear seat centre armrest
Mechanical
Power Steering
Block Heater
Trailer Sway Control
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights
Perimeter/approach lights
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Wireless phone connectivity
Convenience
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
voltmeter
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Drive Type: Four-Wheel
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Variable intake manifold
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Engine displacement: 2.4 L
Rear seats: split-bench
Manual-shift auto
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Roof rack: rails only
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/100,000km
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/160,000km
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Door mirrors: body-colour
Rear cargo: liftgate
1st row LCD monitors: 1
Ramp breakover angle: 20 deg
Departure angle: 25 deg
Approach angle: 19 deg
Turning radius: 5.7m (18.8')
Fuel economy highway: 8.4L/100 km
Tailpipe finisher: chrome
Fuel economy city: 11.3L/100 km
Passenger volume: 2,956L (104.4 cu.ft.)
Towing capacity: 907kg (2,000lbs)
Front tires: 225/65TR17.0
Rear tires: 225/65TR17.0
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon
Payload: 454kg (1,000lbs)
Compression ratio: 10.10 to 1
Configurable
PREMIUM CLOTH
Wheel size: 17
Primary LCD size: 5.0
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 12
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Rear shoulder room: 1,400mm (55.1)
Engine bore x stroke: 88.0mm x 97.0mm (3.46 x 3.82)
Front hiproom: 1,367mm (53.8)
Wheelbase: 2,700mm (106.3)
Ground clearance (max): 267mm (10.5)
Transmission: 9 speed automatic
Horsepower: 184hp @ 6,400RPM
Torque: 171 lb.-ft. @ 4,600RPM
Exterior body width: 1,859mm (73.2)
Front legroom: 1,044mm (41.1)
Rear legroom: 1,024mm (40.3)
Front headroom: 1,001mm (39.4)
Rear headroom: 978mm (38.5)
Engine horsepower: 184hp @ 6,400RPM
Engine torque: 171 lb.-ft. @ 4,600RPM
Rear hiproom: 1,267mm (49.9)
Front shoulder room: 1,463mm (57.6)
Interior cargo volume: 697 L (25 cu.ft.)
Exterior length: 4,623mm (182.0)
Fuel economy combined: 10.0L/100 km
Ground clearance (min): 208mm (8.2)
GVWR: 2,495kg (5,500lbs)
Fuel tank capacity: 59.1L
Exterior height: 1,681mm (66.2)
Curb weight: 1,793kg (3,953lbs)
Interior maximum cargo volume: 1,668 L (59 cu.ft.)
Compressor: Not Available
Appearance: digital/analog
Seat Upholstery: premium cloth
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Engine litres: 2.4L
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
