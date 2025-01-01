$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2017 Jeep Patriot
North Edition - Bluetooth - Heated Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
613-824-8550
Used
VIN 1C4NJRAB5HD197369
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 250477A
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, Heated Seats, SiriusXM!
According to Car and Driver, those seeking an affordable off-roader should check out the Jeep Patriot. This 2017 Jeep Patriot is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
Every day is an adventure in the Jeep Patriot. Whether you're travelling over snow-covered city streets or searching for off-road hideaways, you're delivered with strength and style. You'll confidently meet every challenge with value and efficiency since the Patriot is one of the most affordable SUVs in Canada. Those who crave an adventure-filled lifestyle, fueled by comfort, confidence, and economy, will thrive in the world of Jeep Patriot. It's red in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Patriot's trim level is North Edition. Enjoy premium comfort with the 2017 Jeep North Edition. This model is loaded with features, such as air conditioning, illuminated entry, power locks and windows, and auto-dimming rearview mirror. Stay in touch and informed with Bluetooth hands-free connectivity and streaming, as well as the Radio 130 multimedia centre. This model also features auxiliary input jack, SiriusXM, and a 12-volt auxiliary power outlet. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Siriusxm.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4NJRAB5HD197369.
We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, we're always happy to answer any of your questions.Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun , Casselman , Limoges, Crysler and beyond!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Additional Features
SiriusXM
2017 Jeep Patriot