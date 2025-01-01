$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Kia Sportage
LX
2017 Kia Sportage
LX
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
613-824-8550
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
CALL
VIN KNDPM3AC2H7121158
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 250355A
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Aluminum Wheels, SiriusXM, Steering Wheel Audio Control
With a spacious and versatile cargo area, Sportage features a superb combination of form and function. This 2017 Kia Sportage is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
It's time to discover just how good a compact crossover can be. Introducing the all-new 2017 Kia Sportage. Completely redesigned, it offers a striking synthesis of performance, versatility, and refinement. Sleek exterior styling is complemented by a spacious interior, with bold features and an imposing stance, the rebellious appearance of the all-new 2017 Kia Sportage naturally complements your active lifestyle. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Sportage's trim level is LX. The LX trim makes this versatile Kia Sportage an excellent and highly affordable SUV. It comes standard with an AM/FM CD player with SiriusXM, an aux jack, and a USB port, Bluetooth phone connectivity, a rearview camera, heated front seats, steering wheel audio and cruise control, power windows, power door locks with remote keyless entry, 60/40 split folding back seats, aluminum wheels, and more.
We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, we're always happy to answer any of your questions.Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun , Casselman , Limoges, Crysler and beyond!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Nissan
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
2017 Kia Sportage