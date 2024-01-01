$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Lincoln MKX
Select
2017 Lincoln MKX
Select
Myers Automotive Group
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
613-824-8550
Used
142,229KM
VIN 2LMPJ8KR1HBL21285
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 240417A
- Mileage 142,229 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Memory Seats, SYNC
The MKX pairs stylish sheetmetal with high levels of standard features to help set it apart from the crossover crowd, says Car and Driver of the 2017 Lincoln MKX. This 2017 Lincoln MKX is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
Recognized as a luxury crossover, the 2017 Lincoln MKX seeks to stand out from the crowd with ample space and special amenities. The interior is comfortable and fashionable with premium features designed to make every journey more enjoyable. This SUV has 142,229 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our MKX's trim level is Select. The 2017 Lincoln MKX Select is a premium entry level crossover, offering exceptional style in leather seats and leather trim. Heated front seats feature 10-way power adjustability with power lumbar and memory. Other features on the Select trim include power windows and doors, proximity key with push button start, cruise control, voice-activated dual-zone air conditioning, radio with 10 speakers, Bluetooth connectivity and SYNC 3 with eight-inch LCD touchscreen.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2LMPJ8KR1HBL21285.
We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, we're always happy to answer any of your questions.Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun , Casselman , Limoges, Crysler and beyond!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Nissan
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Myers Automotive Group
613-824-8550
2017 Lincoln MKX