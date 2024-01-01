Menu
Vehicle Description

Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Memory Seats, SYNC

The MKX pairs stylish sheetmetal with high levels of standard features to help set it apart from the crossover crowd, says Car and Driver of the 2017 Lincoln MKX. This 2017 Lincoln MKX is fresh on our lot in Orleans.

Recognized as a luxury crossover, the 2017 Lincoln MKX seeks to stand out from the crowd with ample space and special amenities. The interior is comfortable and fashionable with premium features designed to make every journey more enjoyable. This SUV has 142,229 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our MKX's trim level is Select. The 2017 Lincoln MKX Select is a premium entry level crossover, offering exceptional style in leather seats and leather trim. Heated front seats feature 10-way power adjustability with power lumbar and memory. Other features on the Select trim include power windows and doors, proximity key with push button start, cruise control, voice-activated dual-zone air conditioning, radio with 10 speakers, Bluetooth connectivity and SYNC 3 with eight-inch LCD touchscreen.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2LMPJ8KR1HBL21285.



We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, we're always happy to answer any of your questions.Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun , Casselman , Limoges, Crysler and beyond! Call us at (613) 824-8550 or use the Get More Info button for more information. Please see dealer for details. The vehicle may not be exactly as shown. The selling price includes all fees, licensing & taxes are extra. OMVIC licensed.Find out why Myers Orleans Nissan is Ottawa's number one rated Nissan dealership for customer satisfaction! We take pride in offering our clients exceptional bilingual customer service throughout our sales, service and parts departments. Located just off highway 174 at the Jean DÀrc exit, in the Orleans Auto Mall, we have a huge selection of Used vehicles and our professional team will help you find the Nissan that fits both your lifestyle and budget. And if we don't have it here, we will find it or you! Visit or call us today.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans.

