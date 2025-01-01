$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2017 Lincoln MKZ
Select - Low Mileage
2017 Lincoln MKZ
Select - Low Mileage
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
613-824-8550
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
40,270KM
VIN 3LN6L5D98HR654324
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PC0190
- Mileage 40,270 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
The Lincoln MKZ offers a generous combination of handsome style, roomy interior, and powerful drivetrains to make it a game changer in its segment. This 2017 Lincoln MKZ is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
Open yourself up to the luxurious Lincoln MKZ sedan. Take in the elegant simplicity of its stunning exterior, accentuated by distinctive curves and punctuated by dramatic accents. Experience the premium amenities of its impeccably crafted interior. The Lincoln MKZ is a car as interesting as you are. This low mileage sedan has just 40,270 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our MKZ's trim level is Select. The technologically advanced 2017 Lincoln MKZ is loaded with comfort and luxury features including 8 inch touchscreen, HID headlights, power trunk, remote start, dual-zone automatic climate control, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, leather seats, power heated memory front seats, rearview camera, and much, much more.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=3LN6L5D98HR654324.
We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, we're always happy to answer any of your questions.Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun , Casselman , Limoges, Crysler and beyond! Call us at (613) 824-8550 or use the Get More Info button for more information. Please see dealer for details. The vehicle may not be exactly as shown. The selling price includes all fees, licensing & taxes are extra. OMVIC licensed.Find out why Myers Orleans Nissan is Ottawa's number one rated Nissan dealership for customer satisfaction! We take pride in offering our clients exceptional bilingual customer service throughout our sales, service and parts departments. Located just off highway 174 at the Jean DÀrc exit, in the Orleans Auto Mall, we have a huge selection of Used vehicles and our professional team will help you find the Nissan that fits both your lifestyle and budget. And if we don't have it here, we will find it or you! Visit or call us today.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
The Lincoln MKZ offers a generous combination of handsome style, roomy interior, and powerful drivetrains to make it a game changer in its segment. This 2017 Lincoln MKZ is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
Open yourself up to the luxurious Lincoln MKZ sedan. Take in the elegant simplicity of its stunning exterior, accentuated by distinctive curves and punctuated by dramatic accents. Experience the premium amenities of its impeccably crafted interior. The Lincoln MKZ is a car as interesting as you are. This low mileage sedan has just 40,270 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our MKZ's trim level is Select. The technologically advanced 2017 Lincoln MKZ is loaded with comfort and luxury features including 8 inch touchscreen, HID headlights, power trunk, remote start, dual-zone automatic climate control, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, leather seats, power heated memory front seats, rearview camera, and much, much more.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=3LN6L5D98HR654324.
We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, we're always happy to answer any of your questions.Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun , Casselman , Limoges, Crysler and beyond! Call us at (613) 824-8550 or use the Get More Info button for more information. Please see dealer for details. The vehicle may not be exactly as shown. The selling price includes all fees, licensing & taxes are extra. OMVIC licensed.Find out why Myers Orleans Nissan is Ottawa's number one rated Nissan dealership for customer satisfaction! We take pride in offering our clients exceptional bilingual customer service throughout our sales, service and parts departments. Located just off highway 174 at the Jean DÀrc exit, in the Orleans Auto Mall, we have a huge selection of Used vehicles and our professional team will help you find the Nissan that fits both your lifestyle and budget. And if we don't have it here, we will find it or you! Visit or call us today.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium 0 $CALL + tax & lic
2021 Cadillac XT5 Premium Luxury - Low Mileage 31,640 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2021 Cadillac XT6 Sport 0 $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Nissan
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-824-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-824-8550
2017 Lincoln MKZ