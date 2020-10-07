Menu
2017 Mazda CX-5

55,050 KM

$24,900

+ tax & licensing
$24,900

+ taxes & licensing

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

2017 Mazda CX-5

2017 Mazda CX-5

GS AWD, COMFORT PKG, HEATED SEATS, BACK-UP CAMERA!

2017 Mazda CX-5

GS AWD, COMFORT PKG, HEATED SEATS, BACK-UP CAMERA!

Location

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 55,050 KM

Vehicle Description

IN TRANSIT TO OUR DEALERSHIP! CHECK OUT THIS BEAUTIFUL MAZDA CX-5 GS COMFORT PKG!! This 2017 Mazda CX-5 GS features an automatic transmission, all wheel drive, heated seats, power hatch, back-up camera, & so much more! Luxe certified pre-owned includes: 180-point inspection & reconditioning with a safety, interior/exterior detail clean, Carfax vehicle history report, balance of manufactors warranty, & full tank of fuel on delivery! ONLY $190 bi-weekly w/ $0 down for 72 months @ 5.99% A.P.R. (C.O.B. $1415/$10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $24,900 (both prices plus hst & licensing). IN TRANSIT, CALL & RESERVE TODAY! 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Liftgate
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
HD Radio
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert

