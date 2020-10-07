+ taxes & licensing
613-830-5676
1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
613-830-5676
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
IN TRANSIT TO OUR DEALERSHIP! CHECK OUT THIS BEAUTIFUL MAZDA CX-5 GS COMFORT PKG!! This 2017 Mazda CX-5 GS features an automatic transmission, all wheel drive, heated seats, power hatch, back-up camera, & so much more! Luxe certified pre-owned includes: 180-point inspection & reconditioning with a safety, interior/exterior detail clean, Carfax vehicle history report, balance of manufactors warranty, & full tank of fuel on delivery! ONLY $190 bi-weekly w/ $0 down for 72 months @ 5.99% A.P.R. (C.O.B. $1415/$10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $24,900 (both prices plus hst & licensing). IN TRANSIT, CALL & RESERVE TODAY!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3