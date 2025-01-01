Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;>Check out this 2017 Mazda3 GS sedan! Features include: automatic transmission, heated seats, power group, cruise control, remote keyless entry, alloy wheels, back-up camera, touch-screen radio and more!</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; caret-color: #333333; text-size-adjust: 100%; background-color: #ffffff;>This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel! </span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; background-color: #ffffff; caret-color: #333333;>Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD.</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; background-color: #ffffff; caret-color: #333333;>Priced at ONLY $129 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 60 months at 8.99% (cost of borrowing is $1899 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $14995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!</span></p>

2017 Mazda MAZDA3

118,659 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Mazda MAZDA3

GS, AUTO, CLOTH, HEATED SEATS, BACK-UP CAMERA!

Watch This Vehicle
12168225

2017 Mazda MAZDA3

GS, AUTO, CLOTH, HEATED SEATS, BACK-UP CAMERA!

Location

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

  1. 1738939969
  2. 1738939969
  3. 1738939968
  4. 1738939969
  5. 1738939969
  6. 1738939969
  7. 1738939968
  8. 1738939969
  9. 1738939968
  10. 1738939969
  11. 1738939968
  12. 1738939969
  13. 1738939969
  14. 1738939969
  15. 1738939969
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
118,659KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JM1BN1V7XH1134476

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 118,659 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this 2017 Mazda3 GS sedan! Features include: automatic transmission, heated seats, power group, cruise control, remote keyless entry, alloy wheels, back-up camera, touch-screen radio and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel! Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD.

Priced at ONLY $129 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 60 months at 8.99% (cost of borrowing is $1899 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $14995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!

Vehicle Features

Packages

CLOTH
HEATED SEATS
BACK-UP CAMERA
TOUCH-SCREEN RADIO
CD/MP3 PLAYER
CRUISE CONTROL
POWER GROUP
PUSH-BUTTON START
REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Used 2017 Mazda MAZDA3 GS, AUTO, CLOTH, HEATED SEATS, BACK-UP CAMERA! for sale in Orleans, ON
2017 Mazda MAZDA3 GS, AUTO, CLOTH, HEATED SEATS, BACK-UP CAMERA! 118,659 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Hyundai Elantra GT GLS AUTO, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, LOADED! for sale in Orleans, ON
2016 Hyundai Elantra GT GLS AUTO, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, LOADED! 143,580 KM $11,900 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Chevrolet Equinox LOW KM!! LS AWD, POWER GROUP, BACK-UP CAMERA! for sale in Orleans, ON
2017 Chevrolet Equinox LOW KM!! LS AWD, POWER GROUP, BACK-UP CAMERA! 113,631 KM $14,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-830-XXXX

(click to show)

613-830-5676

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

Contact Seller
2017 Mazda MAZDA3