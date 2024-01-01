Menu
Looking for a fun, sporty, fuel-efficient and well-optioned vehicle?? Look no further, this 2017 MINI Cooper 2 door is the car for you!! Features include: 6-speed manual transmission, power group, power panoramic sunroof, leather interior, heated seats, back-up camera, bluetooth hands-free, gloss black alloy wheels and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel! Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD.

Priced at ONLY $149 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 60 months at 8.99% (cost of borrowing is $1999 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $16995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!

2017 MINI Cooper

80,969 KM

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
2017 MINI Cooper

LOW KM, 6SPD, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, BLACK WHEELS!

2017 MINI Cooper

LOW KM, 6SPD, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, BLACK WHEELS!

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
80,969KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WMWXP5C3XH3D01902

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 80,969 KM

Looking for a fun, sporty, fuel-efficient and well-optioned vehicle?? Look no further, this 2017 MINI Cooper 2 door is the car for you!! Features include: 6-speed manual transmission, power group, power panoramic sunroof, leather interior, heated seats, back-up camera, bluetooth hands-free, gloss black alloy wheels and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel! Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD.

Priced at ONLY $149 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 60 months at 8.99% (cost of borrowing is $1999 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $16995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!

Packages

POWER SUNROOF
HEATED SEATS
LEATHER
6-SPEED MANUAL
POWER GROUP
BACK-UP CAMERA
BLUETOOTH HANDS-FREE
GLOSS BLACK WHEELS

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty Available

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
613-830-5676

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

2017 MINI Cooper