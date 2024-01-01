Menu
This vehicle is being sold AS-IS is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require repairs at the purchasers expense. This vehicle may not be fit to register and be driven in its current condition.

2017 Mitsubishi Outlander

184,849 KM

$13,495

+ tax & licensing
2017 Mitsubishi Outlander

AWC 4dr ES

2017 Mitsubishi Outlander

AWC 4dr ES

Orleans Mitsubishi

1485 Youville Dr, Orléans, ON K1C 4R1

613-702-4412

$13,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
184,849KM
VIN JA4AZ2A37HZ610476

  • Exterior Colour Titanium Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3751A
  • Mileage 184,849 KM

This vehicle is being sold AS-IS is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require repairs at the purchasers expense. This vehicle may not be fit to register and be driven in its current condition.

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Rear seat centre armrest

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Power Steering
Skid Plates
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: continuously variable automatic

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Perimeter/approach lights

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Speed Sensitive Wipers
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control

Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Wheel Size: 16
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Drive Type: Four-Wheel
Seat upholstery: cloth
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Engine displacement: 2.4 L
Front centre armrest: w/storage
Fuel economy city: 9.8L/100 km
Rear seats: split-bench
Compression ratio: 10.50 to 1
Number of doors: 4
Max seating capacity: 5
Engine location: front
Rear cargo: liftgate
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
1st row LCD monitors: 1
Turning radius: 5.3m (17.4')
Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Fuel tank capacity: 60.0L
Tailpipe finisher: chrome
Towing capacity: 680kg (1,499lbs)
Fuel economy highway: 8.1L/100 km
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Powertrain warranty: 120 months/160,000km
Front tires: 215/70HR16.0
Rear tires: 215/70HR16.0
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Exterior parking camera rear
CD-MP3 decoder
Rear seats Folding position: tumble forward
Engine bore x stroke: 88.0mm x 97.0mm (3.46 x 3.82)
Rear hiproom: 1,318mm (51.9)
Exterior height: 1,680mm (66.1)
Wheelbase: 2,670mm (105.1)
Primary LCD size: 6.1
Front legroom: 1,039mm (40.9)
Fuel economy combined: 9.0L/100 km
Interior cargo volume: 968 L (34 cu.ft.)
Rear legroom: 982mm (38.7)
Ground clearance (min): 215mm (8.5)
Front headroom: 1,014mm (39.9)
GVWR: 2,175kg (4,795lbs)
Rear shoulder room: 1,425mm (56.1)
Rear headroom: 968mm (38.1)
Exterior length: 4,695mm (184.8)
Exterior body width: 1,810mm (71.3)
Front hiproom: 1,336mm (52.6)
Front shoulder room: 1,437mm (56.6)
Passenger volume: 3,630L (128.2 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum cargo volume: 1,792 L (63 cu.ft.)
Horsepower: 166hp @ 6,000RPM
Engine horsepower: 166hp @ 6,000RPM
Torque: 162 lb.-ft. @ 4,200RPM
Curb weight: 1,535kg (3,384lbs)
Engine torque: 162 lb.-ft. @ 4,200RPM
Compressor: Not Available
Appearance: digital/analog
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Engine litres: 2.4L

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Orleans Mitsubishi

Orleans Mitsubishi

1485 Youville Dr, Orléans, ON K1C 4R1

$13,495

+ taxes & licensing

Orleans Mitsubishi

613-702-4412

2017 Mitsubishi Outlander