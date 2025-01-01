$18,888+ taxes & licensing
2017 Mitsubishi Outlander
GT - Bluetooth - Heated Seats
2017 Mitsubishi Outlander
GT - Bluetooth - Heated Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
613-824-8550
$18,888
+ taxes & licensing
Used
74,613KM
VIN JA4AZ2A33HZ610250
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond White Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 250404A
- Mileage 74,613 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control!
Compare at $19455 - Our Price is just $18888!
With a quiet interior, composed handling, and an excellent value, this Mitsubishi Outlander is a competitive crossover. This 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
This Mitsubishi Outlander offers an excellent value in the compact SUV segment. Designed with eye-catching style and a spacious interior, there's plenty of room and comfort to enjoy the great Canadian outdoors. This Outlander also delivers strong performance and composed handling which adds to its versatility. With so much versatility, you can be confident that your Outlander will keep on delivering for years to come. This low mileage SUV has just 74,613 kms. It's diamond white pearl in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 166HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Outlander's trim level is GT. This Outlander GT is generously appointed with luxurious features and advanced technology. It comes with super all-wheel control with drive mode selector, lane departure warning, forward collision mitigation system, adaptive cruise control, blind spot warning, leather seats which are heated in front, a heated steering wheel, a Rockford Fosgate 9-speaker premium sound system with Bluetooth and SiriusXM, a rearview camera, a power liftgate, a power sunroof, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control.
We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, we're always happy to answer any of your questions.Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun , Casselman , Limoges, Crysler and beyond! Call us at (613) 824-8550 or use the Get More Info button for more information. Please see dealer for details. The vehicle may not be exactly as shown. The selling price includes all fees, licensing & taxes are extra. OMVIC licensed.Find out why Myers Orleans Nissan is Ottawa's number one rated Nissan dealership for customer satisfaction! We take pride in offering our clients exceptional bilingual customer service throughout our sales, service and parts departments. Located just off highway 174 at the Jean DÀrc exit, in the Orleans Auto Mall, we have a huge selection of Used vehicles and our professional team will help you find the Nissan that fits both your lifestyle and budget. And if we don't have it here, we will find it or you! Visit or call us today.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
Immobilizer
Rear View Camera
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Leather/Piano Black Steering Wheel
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Tumble Forward Rear Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver's seat (sliding, reclining and height adjustable) and 4-way adjustable front passenger seat
Passenger Seat -inc: Fold Flat
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Piano Black/Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Deep Tinted Glass
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Tires: P215/70R16 AS
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Chrome Bodyside Insert, Rocker Panel Extensions and Black Wheel Well Trim
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Integrated roof antenna
digital signal processor
Automatic Equalizer
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Safety
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mechanical
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
130 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Cell Phone Pre-Wiring
Electronic Transfer Case
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Auto Locking Hubs
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
1 Skid Plate
60 L Fuel Tank
70-Amp/Hr 620CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
Engine: 2.4L SOHC L4 MIVEC
GVWR: 2,175 kgs (4,795 lbs)
Transmission: CVT
6.026 Axle Ratio
Additional Features
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Nissan
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
2017 Mitsubishi Outlander