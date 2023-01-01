$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Nissan 370Z
NISMO - Low Mileage
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
50,643KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10020879
- Stock #: 230242A
- VIN: JN1AZ4EH4HM953219
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 50,643 KM
Vehicle Description
This Nissan 370Z is a sharpened, purpose-built tool when it comes to sports cars. This 2017 Nissan 370Z is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
Every drive in this Nissan 370Z is something special. An unmistakable connection between driver and machine. Fire up the powerful V6 engine and hear it sing through dual exhaust pipes. Take it into a turn and feel the dynamically balanced chassis just grip and grip. The drive of your life is waiting. This 370Z is ready. This low mileage coupe has just 50,643 kms. It's white in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our 370Z's trim level is NISMO. Upgrade to the next level of sports car with this aggressive 370Z NISMO. It comes with the NISMO aerodynamic body design, NISMO-tuned suspension, aluminum wheels, a rear spoiler, Recaro leather seats, red interior stitching, an AM/FM CD player with navigation, Bluetooth streaming audio and phone system, SiriusXM, and Bose premium audio, a rearview camera, and much more.
We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, we're always happy to answer any of your questions.Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun , Casselman , Limoges, Crysler and beyond! Call us at (613) 824-8550 or use the Get More Info button for more information. Please see dealer for details. The vehicle may not be exactly as shown. The selling price includes all fees, licensing & taxes are extra. OMVIC licensed.Find out why Myers Orleans Nissan is Ottawa's number one rated Nissan dealership for customer satisfaction! We take pride in offering our clients exceptional bilingual customer service throughout our sales, service and parts departments. Located just off highway 174 at the Jean DÀrc exit, in the Orleans Auto Mall, we have a huge selection of Used vehicles and our professional team will help you find the Nissan that fits both your lifestyle and budget. And if we don't have it here, we will find it or you! Visit or call us today.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
