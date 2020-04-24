1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
613-824-8550
+ taxes & licensing
Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Rear View Camera
Add a little extra excitement and comfort to your commute with this stylish Nissan Maxima sedan. This 2017 Nissan Maxima is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
This Nissan Maxima is more than just a sedan. It's a four-door sports car. Any full-size sedan can deliver a comfortable ride, but this Maxima gives you an exciting driving experience without sacrificing comfort and style like no other sedan on the road. Step inside the spacious interior and you'll feel like you're in a much more expensive luxury car. From the impressive performance to the distinct style to the well-appointed interior, there's a lot to love in this Nissan Maxima. This sedan has 101,743 kms. It's deep blue pearl in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 300HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Maxima's trim level is Platinum. This range-topping Maxima Platinum is a well-appointed luxury car on a budget. It comes with driver attention alert, around view monitor with moving object detection, memory driver's seat, steering wheel, and mirrors, heated and cooled leather seats with diamond-quilted inserts, navigation, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Bose 11-speaker premium audio, remote start, a rearview camera, a heated steering wheel, a dual panel power moonroof, and more.
Find out why Myers Orleans Nissan is Ottawa's number one rated Nissan dealership for customer satisfaction! We take pride in offering our clients exceptional bilingual customer service throughout our sales, service and parts departments. Located just off highway 174 at the Jean DÀrc exit, in the Orleans Auto Mall, we have a huge selection of Used vehicles and our professional team will help you find the Nissan that fits both your lifestyle and budget. And if we don't have it here, we will find it or you! Visit or call us today.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 240+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8