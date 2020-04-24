Menu
2017 Nissan Maxima

Platinum

2017 Nissan Maxima

Platinum

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8

613-824-8550

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 101,743KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4934262
  • Stock #: PM0035A
  • VIN: 1N4AA6AP7HC390000
Exterior Colour
Deep Blue Pearl
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Rear View Camera

Add a little extra excitement and comfort to your commute with this stylish Nissan Maxima sedan. This 2017 Nissan Maxima is fresh on our lot in Orleans.

This Nissan Maxima is more than just a sedan. It's a four-door sports car. Any full-size sedan can deliver a comfortable ride, but this Maxima gives you an exciting driving experience without sacrificing comfort and style like no other sedan on the road. Step inside the spacious interior and you'll feel like you're in a much more expensive luxury car. From the impressive performance to the distinct style to the well-appointed interior, there's a lot to love in this Nissan Maxima. This sedan has 101,743 kms. It's deep blue pearl in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 300HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Maxima's trim level is Platinum. This range-topping Maxima Platinum is a well-appointed luxury car on a budget. It comes with driver attention alert, around view monitor with moving object detection, memory driver's seat, steering wheel, and mirrors, heated and cooled leather seats with diamond-quilted inserts, navigation, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Bose 11-speaker premium audio, remote start, a rearview camera, a heated steering wheel, a dual panel power moonroof, and more.


Find out why Myers Orleans Nissan is Ottawa's number one rated Nissan dealership for customer satisfaction! We take pride in offering our clients exceptional bilingual customer service throughout our sales, service and parts departments. Located just off highway 174 at the Jean DÀrc exit, in the Orleans Auto Mall, we have a huge selection of Used vehicles and our professional team will help you find the Nissan that fits both your lifestyle and budget. And if we don't have it here, we will find it or you! Visit or call us today.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 240+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Convenience
  • Block Heater
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Exterior
  • Front fog lamps
  • Steel spare wheel
Safety
  • Rear child safety locks
Suspension
  • Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Comfort
  • Air filtration
Trim
  • Black grille w/chrome accents
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • CHROME DOOR HANDLES
  • PERIMETER ALARM
  • Front-wheel drive
  • Driver foot rest
  • Illuminated locking glove box
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • Outside temp gauge
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Perimeter/approach lights
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • Front Cupholder
  • digital signal processor
  • Window Grid Diversity Antenna
  • Blind spot sensor
  • 150 amp alternator
  • Engine: 3.5L DOHC 24V V6
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Rear cupholder
  • Light tinted glass
  • LED brakelights
  • FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
  • 1 12V DC Power Outlet
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Valet Function
  • Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
  • Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
  • Trunk Rear Cargo Access
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
  • Front And Rear Map Lights
  • Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
  • Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
  • Analog Display
  • Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
  • Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
  • Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • 2 LCD Monitors In The Front
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster and Power Blind
  • Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
  • Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
  • Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
  • Systems Monitor
  • Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Leather/Piano Black Gear Shift Knob
  • Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
  • Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
  • Full Carpet Floor Covering
  • Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
  • Regular Amplifier
  • Tires: P245/45R18 AS
  • Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
  • Vinyl Door Trim Insert
  • 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
  • 68.1 L Fuel Tank
  • Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
  • Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
  • Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord
  • Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
  • NissanConnect Selective Service Internet Access
  • Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs and Brake Assist
  • Transmission: Xtronic Continuously Variable (CVT)
  • 5.25 Axle Ratio
  • Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
  • Right Side Camera
  • Left Side Camera
  • 63-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • Wheels: 18" Aluminum-Alloy
  • Around View Monitor Front Camera
  • Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control
  • 10-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Cushion Extension
  • Passenger Seat
  • Forward Collision Mitigation and Rear Collision Warning
  • Programmable Projector Beam Led Low Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
  • Black Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
  • Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
  • Climate-Controlled Front Bucket Seats -inc: Heated and cooled, 8-way power driver's seat w/power lumbar support, manual thigh support extension and memory and 4-way power front passenger's seat

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Orleans Nissan

1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8

